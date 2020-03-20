Effective immediately all Rusk County Government facilities are closed to the public. This includes the Government Center, Highway Department, Animal Shelter, Visitors Center and Senior/Youth Building at the Fairgrounds.
There are a couple exceptions to the closure as the Rusk County Circuit Court and Clerk of Court office does remain operational for necessary but limited activities. While the facilities are closed, at the time being all County offices and Departments are in operation and staffed and can be reached by phone and email.
The public is asked to call the appropriate office for any business they need to conduct. Staff have been instructed to conduct business over the phone or through technology whenever possible. If absolutely necessary, an appointment will be made for an in-person visit.
The coronavirus continues to spread across the United States and domestic transmissions have increased. At this time, Rusk County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count remains at 0, but is not expected to stay that way. Rusk County continues to monitor the situation and take prudent steps to maintain operations, serve the public, and protect the health and safety of our employees.
The public is encouraged to visit the County website www.ruskcounty.org to see if the service needed can be accomplished on-line.
The public can be assured that all emergency services including the Sheriff’s Department, Ambulance, First Responders and Fire Departments are operating as usual.
"Eliminating public traffic within the County Government facilities and in person with the public is a means of social distancing that has been recommended by the CDC to control the spread of the virus," Rusk County Administrative Coordinator Andy Albarado said. "We encourage the public to also practice social distancing and be proactive in their efforts to not contract or spread the virus. This includes staying home if you sick, avoid having or attending large gatherings of people, and practice good hygiene – including proper hand washing and cough etiquette."
"We expect the situation to evolve further and will provide updates to the public as necessary," Albarado said.
