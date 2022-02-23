The Ladysmith Police Department issued far more citations — municipal traffic, municipal ordinances and criminal traffic — in 2021 compared with the previous three years. One category with more tickets was speeding.
The police department annual report was presented to the Ladysmith Police & Fire Commission by Chief Kevin Julien on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The report states the department issued 321 tickets in 2018, 389 tickets in 2019, 402 tickets in 2020 and 632 tickets last year, a 57.2 percent increase from the prior year.
On average, the department issues 40 speeding citations a year. In 2021, the Ladysmith Police Department issued 83 speeding citations.
“Moving forward in 2022, the Ladysmith Police Department will continue to make traffic enforcement, with an emphasis on speeding violations a priority, in an attempt to promote safer driving conditions, improve public safety and attempt to reduce traffic crashes in the City of Ladysmith,” Julien said in the report. “The Ladysmith Police Department will also continue to be proactive on the methamphetamine problem in our community.”
According to the Ladysmith Police Department TIPSS records system, Ladysmith police officers handled/logged 2,679 calls for service until Dec. 7, 2021. On that date, the department switched records management system to Spillman. Due to the transition to the new records management system, it is unknown for sure how many calls for service were logged from Dec. 7-31.
The department’s calls for service were 2,927 in 2018, 2,936 in 2019, 2,515 in 2020 and 2,679 through Dec. 7 last year.
There were 11 methamphetamine possession arrests in 2021, an increase of 57.1 percent from seven in 2020. There were four in 2019 and 3 in 2018.
“Most, if not all, of these investigations and arrests were from self-initiated traffic stops,” Julien said.
There were 16 domestic abuse investigations that resulted in arrest in 2021, compared with 30 in 2020, 20 in 2019 and 18 in 2018. After a spike in 2020, these calls decreased closer to the most recent 4-year average.
There were 18 sexual assault/sex offense investigations in 2021 compared with 18 in 2020, 27 in 2019 and 17 in 2018.
Another call for service that was down in 2021 was in the area of mental health. The department logged 58 mental health calls in 2021. Of the 58 mental health calls, only three resulted in an emergency detention custody where a transport to a secure facility outside the city was required.
The Ladysmith Police Department consisted of eight full-time officers and one full-time officer manager in 2021. The department services a resident population of about 3,200 persons; as well persons from the surrounding areas that work, shop, or receive services in the city.
In July 2021, officer Matthew Anderson resigned from the department after being hired in 2020. After a lengthy hiring process, Michael Anderson was hired as a full-time police officer.
Michael Anderson is the brother to former officer Matthew Anderson. Michael Anderson is originally from Iowa, but relocated four years ago to the Ladysmith area where he currently lives with his wife and two children. Before joining the Ladysmith Police Department, Michael Anderson worked for four years with the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Julien called 2021 “another challenging year.”
“Throughout the year, most every Ladysmith Police Department employee was affected by COVID-19,” Julien said.
As a result of COVID-19, there were 31 days of sick leave used in 2020 for officers that tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, a 43.6 percent decrease from 55 sick leave days in 2020.
“Although 2021 was challenging due to COVID-19, the Ladysmith Police Department continued to work hard and serve the citizens of Ladysmith each and every day,” Julien said.
Another challenge that faced the department was a pair of crashes, each involving a police patrol vehicle.
In July 2021, while officers were at a call for service on Lindoo Avenue, a motorist struck the department’s 2018 Ford patrol vehicle, totaling the vehicle and leaving the department with only two patrol vehicles.
“Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash and the department was able to purchase a new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe,” Julien said.
The department also changed records management systems in 2021 as a result of the current records management system (Tipss) going out of business. The department made a lengthy transition to the Spillman records management system.
“The transition to the new records management system has presented its own challenges but officers and staff are slowly learning the new system,” Julien said.
The department’s 2021 annual budget was set at $914,434. As of the annual report, accrued wages and insurance/worker’s comp have not yet been allocated. As a result, it is unknown at this point the department’s total expended budget in 2021.
However, at this time it is reported $930,056 has been expended of the adopted 2021 budget.
The reason for being over budget consisted of purchasing the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe for $43,767 to replace the totaled patrol vehicle. This purchase was not included in the 2021 adopted budget.
It is noteworthy the vehicle purchase is listed as an expenditure, but the police revenues do not show the insurance recoveries of $34,000 for the totaled 2018 Ford squad
After analyzing the documented budget, Julien reported only one area where the department went over budget in a specific line item in 2021. The line item in which the department went over budget was for computer equipment. For this line item, $2,850 was requested and $4,678 was spent, for a 164.14 percent overage in this line item.
“The reason for this issue was due to computer purchases through Rusk County from 2020 that didn’t get billed until the 2021 fiscal year,” Julien said.
In 2021, officers worked 450 hours of posted overtime. It is noteworthy that while fully staffed from January to July 2021 only 89 hours of overtime were posted.
When officer Matthew Anderson resigned in July 2021 it left the department short staffed. From July to December 2021, the department logged 361 hours of overtime due to being short staffed.
“Even being short staffed and the ongoing COVID-19 sick leave there were 78 hours of posted overtime less than 2020 when there were 528 hours of overtime.
“With the appropriate staffing levels, expectations are high in 2022 to cut overtime costs substantially and again come within the adopted budget,” Julien stated.
Julien told the commission that with the challenges, he is extremely proud of how the officers and staff handled themselves.
“It goes to show the dedication and commitment that the officers and staff have to the police department as well as the city of Ladysmith,” Julien said. “Looking forward to 2022, the department looks to have a safe and healthy year providing the essential services to the city of Ladysmith and its citizens. The department will continue to advance through training and experience.
Julien thanked the commission for its continued support and dedication to the residents of the city.
