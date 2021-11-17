The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, to adopt the city’s 2022 operating budget and set the total tax levy that funds almost one-third of it.
The action came after a public hearing on the spending proposal, at which no one spoke.
Under the 2022 city budget, expenditures will increase 3.1 percent to about $4.77 million compared with about $4.63 million the prior year.
The tax levy will increase 0.94 percent to about $1.47 million compared with $1.45 million the prior year.
Tax rate information — the amount of taxes per $1,000 of assessed valuation — was not available.
Ald. Marty Reynolds told the council the property tax levy is increasing $13,733 in 2022. He said technically this is not actually an increase, as it shows the result of closing Tax Incremental District 9 and returned it to the city’s tax rolls.
“We configured the district to accommodate the new hospital out there,” Reynolds said.
The biggest beneficiary of additional spending in 2022 is the city’s leisure and conservation department, with a budgeted 10.79 percent spending hike from $857,593 in 2021 to $950,116 the following year. This department is spending $92,523 more in the coming year in areas that include the library, Mardi Gras/Christmas/swimming beach, community center/ball diamond/skate park, recreational facilities/municipal parks and weed/tree management.
General government spending is increasing 8.36 percent from $375,074 in 2021 to $406,440 in 2022.
Public safety spending is increasing 4.125 percent from $1.15 million in 2021 to $1.20 million in 2022.
Public works spending is decreasing 0.83 percent from $1.15 million in 2021 to $1.14 million in 2022.
Health and social services spending is increasing 8.91 percent from $150,443 in 2021 to $163,851 in 2022.
Leisure and conservation spending is increasing 10.79 percent from $857,593 in 2021 to $950,116 in 2022.
Economic development spending is increasing 3.47 percent from $51,712 in 2021 to $53,506 in 2022.
Public services spending is decreasing 9.97 percent from $406,811 in 2021 to $366,270 in 2022.
Debt service spending is increasing 1.45 percent from $487,196 in 2021 to $494,269 in 2022.
The prior budget audit was presented by April Anderson for city’s auditor CliftonLarsonAllen.
Three common material weaknesses were identified, mainly the result of the small size of government operations. These are common among small municipalities including financial statement reporting, material audit adjustments and lack of segregation of duties.
The city’s total fund balance increased $868,099, or about 75.09 percent. The reason is due to some reimbursements of some sewer and water utility costs related with major projects in recent years.
The city’s assigned fund balance almost doubled in advance of some future projects from $513,065 in 2019 to $1.01 million. This includes $180,000 for library improvements, $300,000 for street construction, $130,000 for street maintenance and $120,000 for street equipment.
The city’s percent of unassigned fund balance to general fund expenditures increased from 9.9 percent in 2019 to 25.7 percent the following year compared with the city policy of 25-30 percent and the auditor’s recommendation of 25-33 percent.
“You brought that right back up to the level we like to see that at,” Anderson said.
The city’s Capital Projects Fund used to account for financial resources used for acquisition or construction of major capital facilities other than those financed from proprietary funds decreased. Tax incremental District 5 now has a positive balance and TID 10 that includes Indeck also is nearing the positive range. Another $1.65 million used for converting the U.S. Army Reserve to a public works department facility was pulled from general operations into this fund so the city would remain eligible for fiscal restraint benefits.
The city’s utility funds were reviewed showing a $34,700 water utility surplus in 2020 and a $16,769 sewer utility loss in 2020. Usage rates have been increased recently to benefit each fund.
“That will help with these operations,” Anderson said.
The city’s longterm debt as percent of debt limit decreased from 60 percent to 54 percent, compared with the northwest Wisconsin average of 50-60 percent.
“You are pretty close to what we consider a comfortable level,” Anderson said.
In a related measure, the council voted 6-0 with one abstention to adopt a new ordinance giving final approval to a sewer rate increase. The decision will raise city sewer rates by 10 percent in 2022, 5 percent in 2023 and 3 percent each year between 2024-26. The changes affect commercial and residential customers. Increases take effect on Jan. 1 each year.
A 25 percent increase is needed to balance the city’s sewer account so it is capable of repaying its debts. To lessen the impact of this type of increase on utility bills, city officials are dividing the 25 percent into smaller percentage increases spread over 5 years.
The action came after a public hearing on the sewer rate increase proposal, at which no one spoke. However, a sewer rate discussion ensued at the time the matter came up for a vote.
Sewer use of 4,000 gallons will result in quarterly billing increases of $6.81 in 2022, $3.75 in 2023, $2.36 in 2024, $2.43 in 2025 and $2.50 in 2026.
Sewer use of 9,000 gallons will result in quarterly billing increases of $8.85 in 2022, $4.87 in 2023, $3.07 in 2024, $3.16 in 2025 and $3.25 in 2026.
Sewer use of 19,000 gallons will result in quarterly billing increases of $12.92 in 2022, $7.10 in 2023, $4.48 in 2024, $4.61 in 2025 and $4.75 in 2026.
Sewer use is calculated on water used. Public fire and refuse show no increase based on information provided by the city. All these fees are on one bill.
“We can’t go in the hole either because then we lose our grant funding,” Ald. John Pohlman III said.
Last December, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved a city request for a water rate increase. The city applied to the PSC on March 9, 2020 for authority to increase water rates. The city filed its rate application after receiving a letter from PSC staff outlining commission staff’s concerns regarding the applicant’s financial integrity.
PSC staff computed some typical water bills for single family residential, multifamily residential, commercial, industrial, and public authority customers to compare present rates with the new rates. The overall increase in annual revenues is 49.53 percent and is comprised of a 53.32 percent increase in general service charges and a 42.03 percent increase in public fire protection charges. A typical residential customer’s bill will rise 51.95 percent, not including public fire protection charges. Rates have risen because of a 99.68 percent increase in gross plant investment and a 64.62 percent increase in operating expenses since the applicant’s last conventional rate case in 2013. The typical bills calculated using the authorized rates are above average when compared with those of similarly sized water utilities in the state.
City officials said the sewer and water rate hikes were required to keep the municipality eligible for grants and loans tied to utility improvements and street reconstruction.
In recent years, the city’s water utility has installed a new well, water treatment plant and water mains. The sewer utility has upgraded its wastewater treatment plant, lift stations and sewer mains.
Ald. Marty Reynolds said there have been major infrastructure improvements, but no significant cost increases.
“There is an increase but we have been running in the negative for a couple of years,” Reynolds said.
“Without that grant money you can’t get all this work done,” City Administrator Alan Christianson said.
The city council approves sewer rate increases. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission oversees water rate increases.
The city’s wastewater utility routinely receives “A” grades in every area of its Consumer Maintenance Annual Report required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, except for finances where it has gotten an “F” grade the last 4 years.
The sewer fund is in debt to the city’s general fund by about $495,000.
“There haven’t been major increases and yet we have had major expenses,” said Ald. Marty Reynolds, adding rates have to be increased occasionally to ensure the infrastructure remains operational. “There has been an increase, but we have been operating in the negative for a couple of years, and now we are trying to put that in the other direction.”
If the utility’s finances are not brought into compliance it could risk its eligibility for grants and principal forgiveness.
Ald. Bill Morgan voted against the budget. He abstained on the sewer rate increase decision.
Also at the meeting, the council voted 5-2 to approve spending up to $6,000 with area resident David Bailey to fabricate and install new railing on new walkway at W. Fourth Street N. The sidewalk which is mostly a stairway was recently replaced for $8,200 after being deemed unsafe. The railing is scheduled for installation by Dec. 15.
Also at the meeting, the council approved unanimously a new Class B combination alcohol retail license application for Jason Steen and Jennifer Walker Steen. They are the new owners of Miner Station, 211 Miner Ave. W.; formerly called 211 Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.