The Wisconsin Agriculturist — in partnership with Growmark FS; Twohig, Rietbrock, Schneider and Halbach SC, of Chilton; and Compeer Financial — presented the 2023 Master Agriculturist award to top achievers in farming, community service and leadership.
Recipients of the 2023 award were Marty Hallock of Mondovi, Eric and Carol Hillan of Ladysmith, Jim and Robin Seaquist of Ellison Bay, and Roger and Tammy Weiland of Columbus. They were honored March 30 at La Sure’s Hall in Oshkosh.
The winners were selected for their proven ability and accomplishments as progressive farmers, as well as for the time, effort and leadership they contribute to their communities, churches and agricultural organizations.
Keynote Speaker Marieke Penterman, a dairy farmer, an award-winning cheesemaker and owner Marieke’s Gouda Cheese of Thorp, spoke about the challenges and rewards of establishing a 450-cow dairy farm and business, while juggling a family. Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Randy Romanski spoke about the importance of farming, family and leadership.
The Master Agriculturist award is given to honor not only the selected individuals, but also their families.
The Master Agriculturist program is the oldest farm awards program in the state and is one of the longest-running career-achievement honors programs in U.S. agriculture. The award dates back 93 years to 1930, when Wisconsin Agriculturist first started honoring top Wisconsin farmers for their hard work, dedication, success in farming and exemplary leadership.
Nomination forms are already available for the 2024 awards. To obtain a form, call 920-960-9635, email fran.oleary@farmprogress.com, or write to: Master Agriculturist, Wisconsin Agriculturist, 112 S. Prairie St., P.O. Box 236, Brandon, WI 53919.
The deadline for nominations for the 2024 award is Dec. 5.
—Story courtesy of Wisconsin Agriculturist.
