Master agriculturist

Earning the Master Agriculturist honor this year are (in front, from left) Carol Hillan of Ladysmith and Jim and Robin Seaquist of Ellison Bay; and (in back) Marty Hallock of Mondovi, Eric Hillan of Ladysmith, and Roger and Tammy Weiland of Columbus.

 Fran O’Leary Wisconsin Agriculturist

 

The Wisconsin Agriculturist — in partnership with Growmark FS; Twohig, Rietbrock, Schneider and Halbach SC, of Chilton; and Compeer Financial — presented the 2023 Master Agriculturist award to top achievers in farming, community service and leadership.

