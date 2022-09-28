Ladysmith schools

The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to approve a new long-range facility plan that forecasts the district’s building needs over the next decade and outlines possible funding sources and when the work could be completed. The spreadsheet also accounts for the recently passed $21 million building referendum, directing most attention to the elementary school because the voting decision is mostly addressing issues at the middle and high school campus.

Planned work for the 2022-23 school year totals $279,796 in improvements. This includes “priority completion” projects at the elementary school of $82,500 for heating and ventilating repairs, $45,063 to replace the public address system, $25,000 to replace a water heater and $2,500 for a new electrical breaker panel. Also planned is spending $12,090 to redo curb and gutter, drain freezes over and playground area, replace an interior door and  install new sidewalk.

