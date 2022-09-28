The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to approve a new long-range facility plan that forecasts the district’s building needs over the next decade and outlines possible funding sources and when the work could be completed. The spreadsheet also accounts for the recently passed $21 million building referendum, directing most attention to the elementary school because the voting decision is mostly addressing issues at the middle and high school campus.
Planned work for the 2022-23 school year totals $279,796 in improvements. This includes “priority completion” projects at the elementary school of $82,500 for heating and ventilating repairs, $45,063 to replace the public address system, $25,000 to replace a water heater and $2,500 for a new electrical breaker panel. Also planned is spending $12,090 to redo curb and gutter, drain freezes over and playground area, replace an interior door and install new sidewalk.
There are additional projects of lesser importance across both school campuses, grounds and district technology.
The only high school project slated as lower tier spending is $19,875 for an LED upgrade for six light poles in the parking lot.
“This is the new 10-year plan,” said School District Administrator Laura Stunkel.
The only elementary school priority 1 project to be included in the new building referendum was a $1 million roof replacement, or about 5 percent of all spending related to the election decision.
The long-range plan is required document since the board authorized a new Long-term Capital Improvement Trust Fund in 2016/Also known as Fund 46, this account is seeded with general fund money for future building needs. The contribution from Fund 10 to Fund 46 is recorded as the expenditure for shared cost and equalization aid purposes. Future expenditures from Fund 46 are not part of shared costs. A school board is prohibited from removing money deposited into Fund 46 for a period of five years after the fund is created. After the initial five year wait period is over, funds may only be used for the purposes identified in the approved long-term capital improvement plan. Fund 46 assets may not be transferred to any other school district fund.
When funds are moved into Fund 46, those dollars are treated as an expense. As a result, the district receives state aid as if it is money being spent.
“This is a win-win for tax relief,” Stunkel said.
Stunkel told the board maintenance work “piled up” due to past annual shortfalls and not having a long-range plan.
For many years, the school board adopted deficit spending packages while directing administration to make cuts throughout school years to make ends meet at the end.
Stunkel called the plan a way to be accountable to the public. She also noted the document is a plan and an estimate.
“This is our responsibility through our Fund 46,” Stunkel said.
“As long as those things don’t keep getting pushed out,” said School Board President Dustin Mataczynski.
The plan will be reviewed on an annual basis, according to Stunkel.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously approved the purchase of a new wrestling mat for $16,364 from Resilite of Northumberland, Pa. It will replace a mat that has holes and edges chewed up with exposed foam. The current mat also has thin spots, near the end of its usable life at 25 years, taped together and a possible safety hazard. Gym classes have been using it as well so it benefits all students, not just wrestling.
In other matters, the board:
— Unanimously approved a new mission and vision statement. The mission statement is, “Our mission is to empower all students to achieve their best.” The vision statement is, “Our vision is to ensure all students have the knowledge and skills for living, learning, and working successfully.” The prior statements were described as lengthy and difficult to remember.
— Unanimously approved policy updates.
— Took no action, but reviewed a proposed new self-assessment tool being considered as a way for board members to grade its performance on a per-meeting basis.
— Heard a planned presentation on the referendum building project by architects and engineers would be postponed one month as they continue work on construction plans.
— Unanimously approved resignations of Barbara Bahr as 4K Para and Kayla Channell as Food Service staff. Also approved unanimously several teaching, advising and coaching positions.
— Set future meetings of Oct. 19 for the budget presentation and annual meeting. The next two board meeting dates are Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.