Construction of parts of five downtown Ladysmith streets is continuing with First Street now seeing the most activity.
Streets affected include:
— First Street, from Miner to Fritz avenues.
— E. Second Street, from Miner Avenue to the railroad tracks.
— W. Third Street, from Lake to Worden avenues.
— W. Fourth Street, from Fritz to Corbett avenues.
— Lake Avenue, from E. Third to E. Fifth streets.
During the week of May 17-21 a pipe crew finished up sanitary and water service installation on Lake Avenue.
A pipe crew installed storm sewer at the intersection of Lake Avenue and E. Fifth Street, and a watermain tie-in was completed. Conductivity tests were done and the temporary water supply was taken down. A mandrel was pulled through the sanitary sewer.
Watermain was installed and pressure tested on E. Second Street from the railroad crossing to Worden Avenue.
The new watermain was flushed and a water sample taken to a lab to be tested on E. Second Street.
Rain halted most of the scheduled work on May 19.
“It rained most of the day on Wednesday so minimal work was completed,” said Project Manager Zech Gotham.
The pipe crew had an off-day on May 21, but workers still were able to take a second water sample into the lab for testing after the first water sample was tested as safe.
The road crew began on Lake Avenue, removing sidewalks and remaining sections of curb and gutter, and pumping accumulated runoff at the intersection of E. Second Street and Worden Avenue.
A tentative schedule for this week calls for a pipe crew to begin installing storm sewer on E. Second Street, and a road crew to continue road building work on Lake Avenue. A pipe crew will get storm sewer finished on E. Second Street and road crew will continue road building on Lake Avenue. The road crew is scheduled to finish up road building on Lake Avenue on Wednesday, and a pipe crew may move over to First Street to begin on watermain installation.
On Thursday and Friday this week, work is scheduled to continue on utility installation on First Street.
The boring crew is scheduled to be in to complete the railroad casing installation on First Street on June 7.
A concrete crew may be into begin curb and gutter the first week of June depending on weather.
WE Energies is tentatively scheduled to be into replace gas main on Lake Avenue the first week of June.
