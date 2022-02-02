Rusk County Forestry Director Jeremy Kosolowski presented the 2021 county annual forestry department report during the Jan. 25 county board meeting. Kosolowski called 2021 a fantastic year despite the challenges of a pandemic. The trend, despite mill closures, is up on average. One trending wood is red pine, according to Kosolowski, adding that that pine species is very desirable and it’s lumber prices are up.
“We wouldn’t have predicted the timber sales on closed mills, the pandemic and everything else,” said Kosolowski.
Currently, the timber market is strong while the pulpwood market is not. County supervisor Terry DuSell said he hoped the county would be able to find another market outlet for pulpwood.
Kosolowski said Rusk County is the county with the 10th largest forested land in the state. “We are very centralized and draw contractors, have fairly close contractors, phenomenal timber,” said Kosolowski of the county’s timber success.
Last year the county purchased 600 acres in the township of Big Bend. Large improvements were made in the township of Murray in terms of stumpage and a cutring along the right of way of a fire lane.
Also in 2021, the county entered a carbon credit agreement that will allow money to flow into Rusk County over the next 10 years, according to Kosolowski.
The county has seen tremendous growth in the county campgrounds and as a result, Kosolowski said the county has invested more into campsites to allow that growth to continue in those recreational uses.
Rusk County Highway Commissioner Scott Emch presented his 2021 Highway Department annual report. In his report, Emch said the average age that the county turns over it’s snowplows is 20 years. Overall the county keeps equipment for a lengthy period of time which represents more repairs and maintenance needs, said Emch.
“Roads depreciate like everything else in the county,” said Emch in speaking of the conditions of the roads. The average road condition in Rusk County is rated at an average condition, according to Emch. The county has held a fairly consistent rating for roads between 6.56 and 6.39. While the county invests an average of $1.2 million on roads each year, that amount keeps the road ratings at the middle of the rating system.
County supervisors approved a resolution to approve the hiring of five additional emergency medical technicians. The cost for the additional EMTs will come from left over ambulance funds from 2020 that has been rolled forward.
Emergency Management Director Tom Hall said there are individuals interested in being an EMT with the county and anticipates 10 people could apply.
Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado said that in full transparency, “by taking this step, we are committing ourselves to looking at housing option for accommodations for an overnight [EMT] shift.”
The additional EMTs will not eliminate other EMT departments in the county, but it does reduce the number of ambulance rigs are around the county. According to Albarado, a study done a couple of years ago encouraged the county to reduce the number of ambulances operating in the county to two. While it is anticipated the additional five EMT hires will be met, Albarado said it is becoming harder to find individuals interested in being EMTs. Increasing the wages helped, but other agencies also raised their wages too.
Supervisors approved a resolution to recommend salary increases of $4,000 in 2023 and three percent each year during the three years following for sheriff and the clerk of court and salary increases of $61,307.99 from $60,700.98 for treasurer, register of deeds and county clerk.
Albarado said the salaries are sustainable because the revenue used for those salaries is based on an equalized tax value and the value of property in the county continues to increase.
In other matters, John Will, the president of Northwoods Technical College presented the college as an educational option to fill occupational gaps in technical job industries. The college, according to Will, allows students to “achieve pretty good occupational outcomes in two years or less.”
Area students Emma Schueller and Arabella Roach presented their conservation speeches; if the win at the conference level, they will go onto state.
