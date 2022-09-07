The Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.2 million grant to the city of Ladysmith for road and water infrastructure upgrades needed to support business growth at the city’s industrial park. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
This grant will reconstruct roads within the city’s industrial park and build new water infrastructure to ensure reliable water pressure for business tenants. The EDA investment will be matched with $293,277 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 100 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
Last January, the city council approved a resolution allowing for submission of a federal Economic Adjustment Assistance program grant application with the Economic Development Administration to help fund a new water main extension that would complete a loop and two street improvements.
The proposed new water main is planned to cross over Flambeau River and connect the existing dead end water main at Wis. 27 and Doughty Road to the existing main at the north end of the Wis. 27 Flambeau River bridge. The new main extension will be hung on the roadway bridge across the river, similar with two other water main river crossings in the city.
The proposed street rebuilds are Gustafson Road, from Doughty to Barnett roads, and Barnett Road, from Doughty Road to the Industrial Park ballfield driveway including the rail spur crossings.
The road rebuilds were previously engineered in 2015 and that engineering was paid for at that time. The water main still needed engineering, which is to be funded from Tax Incremental District or Mining Fund revenue.
“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to build a better America for the future,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment will provide the critical infrastructure Ladysmith needs to support the growth of local industries.”
The EDA EAA program provides up to 80 percent, matched with 20 percent from the local level. The city’s 20 percent share could come from general obligation fund or utility revenue, or potentially Clean Water Fund and Safe Drinking Water Loan Program money available through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The federal money is available to help increase the attractiveness of publicly owned industrial sites like the Ladysmith south industrial park, according to City Administrator Alan Christianson. He said there are quite a few lots of varying sizes and buildings owned or co-owned between the county and city that could be sold to private manufacturers.
The water main project would improve south industrial park water pressure and water tower distribution system. The street work would bring Gustafson and Barnett roads up to truck standards and update storm sewers.
“We are figuring it is going to be a $1.2 million project, or maybe a little more based on the original engineering,” Christianson said. “Given the cost, both are $500,000 to $600,000 each, it makes a little more sense to tie them both together.”
As a municipal water system improvement, funding for the water main improvement would come from the city’s water utility. The main would be attached to the Wis. 27 bridge and run over the river, like water mains running along the Brooklyn Bridge and County G bridge. An underground boring for the proposed new main is deemed too costly.
The last underground water crossing below Flambeau River was to connect the city’s new well on Flambeau Avenue with the water treatment plant at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. That project encountered many large boulders and rocks buried under the river.
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said the EDA is pleased to support locally-driven strategies to boost economic recovery efforts.
“This EDA award to Ladysmith will pave the way for additional industrial growth, new job opportunities and long-term regional economic resiliency,” Castillo said.
The state has been working to connect the dots between investing in roads and infrastructure and bolstering economic development in local communities, according to Governor Tony Evers.
“I’m proud that we’ve improved more than 4,600 miles of local roads and highways while supporting businesses and investing in innovative solutions to workforce challenges, and I’m glad to see this $1.2 million federal grant going toward upgrading road and water infrastructure and spurring additional economic development in Ladysmith and the surrounding area,” Evers said.
Senator Tammy Baldwin said she voted for the American Rescue Plan because it delivers support for the economy and helps move the state forward.
“This federal investment from the Biden Administration will help improve road and water infrastructure in Ladysmith’s industrial park to spur economic development, create new jobs and strengthen the regional economy,” Baldwin said.
This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate, and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs. Effective May 26, EDA has officially closed all of its American Rescue Plan programs for applications. The $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through Sept. 30, 2022.
The city’s 20 percent share of a $1.2 million total project would be about $300,000. This is less than the proposed cost of either projects as originally proposed.
Improving the streets make the industrial lots more marketable, potentially bringing more employers to the area, according to Christianson.
“We are not building the roads for the truck traffic of today. We are not building them for the truck traffic of 1960. We are building them for the future,” Christianson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.