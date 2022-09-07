Grant application

The Ladysmith city council approved seeking a federal grant to fund industrial park water main and road improvements.

The Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.2 million grant to the city of Ladysmith for road and water infrastructure upgrades needed to support business growth at the city’s industrial park. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

This grant will reconstruct roads within the city’s industrial park and build new water infrastructure to ensure reliable water pressure for business tenants. The EDA investment will be matched with $293,277 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 100 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

