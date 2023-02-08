Billy Newton

A cold case involving the murder of a young man who briefly attended Ladysmith High School in the early 1980s and whose body was found dismembered in California on Halloween weekend in 1990 may have been solved.

The Los Angeles Police Department and District Attorney George Gascon announced this week that a leading suspect, Darrell Lynn Madden, has confessed to the murder of William Arnold Newton. A story of the announcement appeared this week in the Los Angeles Times.

