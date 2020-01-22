Flambeau School takes on childhood cancer for this year’s 13th annual Cancer Relief Benefit to be held Friday, Feb. 7. The school is back for a rebound with goals of making this year the best yet.
Junior Cassie Giwonjna and seniors Jayda Moore and Jaden Trott are three of the seven student organizers leading the Cancer Relief Benefit this year.
Recognizing the Cancer Relief Benefit is for more than just breast cancer, the theme this year is childhood cancer. Gold is the ribbon color representing childhood cancer.
Kids supporting kids.
Of the event, Trott says she really likes it and loves how the people in the community have come together to support it. This is the 13th year the Falcons have held the Cancer Relief Benefit and have to date raised an amazing $137,019.72. Last year the school raised $13,950, which is the highest amount in any given year to date.
This year, the organizers are looking to raise the bar yet again.
Funds raised will benefit the Women with Courage Foundation and Joshua’s Camp. Both local family organizations have life-renewing missions to help those undergoing cancer treatments. Two families with children who have cancer will directly benefit from this year’s Cancer Relief Benefit fundraising.
District Administrator Erica Schley said, “we have an awesome group of kids stepping up and taking ownership” of this year’s benefit roles and responsibilities.
The benefit this year will include the annual t-shirt design contest. The top three designs will be posted on Facebook where community members can vote by ‘liking’ a design. The winning design will earn a trip to Artisan’s with his or her classmates to see how the shirts are made.
This year’s benefit offers great opportunities for families, community members and area businesses to sponsor and participate in this important event.
Basketball games against New Auburn will begin at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. A free-will donation chili feed will take place prior to the games.
During the basketball games pies will be auctioned off and attendees can participate in 50/50 raffles. Cash raffle tickets are available from the front office or from any basketball player.
Moore said in years past even the other basketball teams have come to enjoy supporting Flambeau’s efforts to raise money for the event.
A silent auction, quilt board and a meat board will also take place during the games. Some of the donated items to be auctioned include an ice auger, Coach purse and a Green Bay Packer autographed football, to name a few. If interested in donating an item for the auction, contact Stef Harris or Erica Schley.
For those interested in making the cut, individuals can donate their hair to Children With Hair Loss, a non-profit organization located in the Midwest whose goal is to provide human hair replacements for children with medical-related hair loss. Contact the school office if you are interested in donating your hair.
You will be able to catch more benefit action with the other student organizers as the event draws closer.
On WEAU during the noon news on Jan. 28 Flambeau students Sophie Hauser and Katie Zimmer will be speaking about the event. On Jan. 30 at about 8:30 a.m., Shyla Applebee and Abby Bratanich will be on air on WLDY promoting the benefit.
