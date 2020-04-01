Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca warns of scams related to COVID-19 and reminds taxpayers to never share personal information via phone, email or text
Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca has some very simple and important information to share with Wisconsinites waiting for stimulus checks from the IRS. "The IRS will never call, text, or email you to ask for personal or banking information, and neither will the Wisconsin Department of Revenue."
Scammers are already working to defraud taxpayers by capitalizing on questions surrounding the "Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act" or the CARES Act, particularly with regard to the stimulus payments to individuals. Identity thieves are trying to convince potential victims to turn over personally-identifying information by telling them they must do it in order to receive their stimulus money.
Secretary Barca has simple instructions, "If you get an email asking for personal information, don't respond. If you get a call asking for it, hang up. If you get a text, delete it."
