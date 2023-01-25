Flag

The Miller Dam Lake Association will host its annual Family Fun Day ice fishing contest on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Chequamegon Waters “Miller Dam” Flowage near Gilman in Taylor County. It will take place from 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m., with event headquarters at the heated pavilion at the dam on County G, south of County M.

New this year is a UTV Dress Up Contest with a patriotic theme. Dress up your ATV, UTV or snowmobile in a patriotic theme and win some money. Registration is at 11 a.m. with a parade at 1 p.m. There is a $5 parade registration fee with prizes of $150 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.

