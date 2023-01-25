The Miller Dam Lake Association will host its annual Family Fun Day ice fishing contest on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Chequamegon Waters “Miller Dam” Flowage near Gilman in Taylor County. It will take place from 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m., with event headquarters at the heated pavilion at the dam on County G, south of County M.
New this year is a UTV Dress Up Contest with a patriotic theme. Dress up your ATV, UTV or snowmobile in a patriotic theme and win some money. Registration is at 11 a.m. with a parade at 1 p.m. There is a $5 parade registration fee with prizes of $150 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.
Raffle tickets are $5 each, three for $10 or 10 for $20. The fishing contest entry fee is one raffle ticket. Fish registration time is 2:45 p.m.
There will be prizes for first place winners in six categories of fish for adults and children 12 years or less.
The adult and children first place winners in six categories will each go into a drawing for $250.
Free ice fishing rods and reels will be given to the first 100 children starting at 9 a.m.
The raffle drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Winners do not need to be present to win. There will be a special drawing for an ice fishing/hunting combo shack. Many more drawings will also take place.
Also planned are walk-around raffles, door prizes, great food and refreshments.
