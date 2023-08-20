The Friends of the Bruce Area Library invite the public to a special program, hearing a first-hand account of a village native who spent last winter living and working in Antarctica.
Andrea Newman spent five months in Antarctica last winter, which was summer on the continent. Her adventures were published on a regular basis earlier this year..
She will discuss what it was to live and work there, providing a personal account of what daily life was like.
Newman is a Bruce High School graduate. She received her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She is also a member of the Bruce Historical Society.
Newman has had a display this season at the Bruce Historical Society. She will be on hand to review her slide show and answer any questions pertaining to her experience in Antarctica.
Her parents are Leah and Mike Newman of Bruce.
The presentation will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, at the Bruce Area Library.
