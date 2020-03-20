In light of the ongoing developments related to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association (WPMCA) are reassuring consumers that Wisconsin’s fuel supply remains stable.
As part of DATCP’s continued outreach with a variety of stakeholders during the COVID-19 pandemic, WPMCA confirmed to the agency that fuel supply continues to flow into the state and is available for retail purchase. “WPMCA members are committed to serving Wisconsin consumers throughout this emergency. Our members work to maintain clean facilities and monitor fuel quantities on a frequent basis,” confirmed Matthew Hauser, President & CEO of WPMCA.
“DATCP is committed to serving the citizens of Wisconsin to maintain a fair marketplace and ensure an adequate supply of high-quality fuel,” said Randy Romanski, DATCP Interim Secretary. “Our Division of Trade and Consumer Protection stands ready to respond to any questions or concerns Wisconsin consumers may have.”
Consumers with questions or issues related to fuel quality, price gouging, or other consumer protection issues can contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or file a complaint online at www.datcp.wi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.