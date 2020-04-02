There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in Rusk County as of the Thursday afternoon, April 2, update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In Rusk County there have been 28 tests with negative results. There has been one probable case, but that person already has been released from 14-day quarantine without being exposed to any other county residents. The individual's symptoms -- described as mild and typical of a cold -- have significantly improved, county health officials said. The individual, who is not being identified, had been a close contact to a confirmed case in another county and cooperated fully with the quarantine.
Currently, Wisconsin COVID-19 test results show 31 deaths statewide from the illness with 1,730 confirmed cases and 20,317 negative test results.
All data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported as of 9 p.m. the previous evening, to reflect verified and accurate information. In the event of a discrepancy between cases reported by DHS and cases reported by Wisconsin local public health agencies, data reported by local public health agencies should be considered the most up to date.
People with confirmed infections have a range of symptoms, from little to no symptoms to people being severely sick and dying.
Symptoms may include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
Not everyone with COVID-19 has all of these symptoms. For many, symptoms are mild, with no fever. It is important to know that you can still spread (transmit) the virus to others even if you have mild or no symptoms.
People experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider.
People are safer at home, the DHS website states.
"We all need to work together to and stay home. This will help us flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19. Keeping our health care system from becoming overwhelmed so it can care for us during this epidemic is our number one priority," the website states.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting changes to peoples' lifestyles, can make anyone anxious or even depressed. Do not hesitate to ask for help if feeling overwhelmed. Call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor or text TalkWithUS to 66747. While people may not be able to be in the same room with your support system, they can still call or video chat with them.
Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it's important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.
-- Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick.
-- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
-- Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.
