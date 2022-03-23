The Ladysmith School Board voted 5-0, Wednesday, March 16, to adopt a new science curriculum for the middle school. It will be used in grades 6-8.
The curriculum is developed by Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs.
The total cost is $33,258 for all three grades. This breaks down to $9,869 for grade 6, $10,220 for grade 7 and $10,480 for grade 8. The remaining $2,689 is for professional development, shipping and handling. This spending covers only the science portion of the entire middle school curriculum, hence the lower cost than the last curriculum purchase in 2019 of the new English/Language Arts for the elementary school.
“It comes highly recommended,” said School District Administrator Laura Stunkel about the middle school science curriculum.
Funding is through the district’s ESSER III, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant program authorized under American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. These funds provide additional money for local educational agencies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. ESSER III supplements ESSER I, created by the CARES Act in March 2020, and ESSER II, created by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act in December 2020.
Amplify Science is the leading phenomena-based curriculum for grades PreK–8. The program blends hands-on investigations, literacy-rich activities, and interactive digital tools to empower students to think, read, write, and argue like real scientists and engineers. Amplify Science was developed by the science education experts at UC Berkeley’s Lawrence Hall of Science and the digital learning team at Amplify. As the Lawrence’s first curriculum designed to address three-dimensional science standards, Amplify Science reflects state-of-the-art practices in science teaching and learning. Each unit of Amplify Science engages students in a relevant, real-world problem where they investigate scientific phenomena, engage in collaboration and discussion, and develop models or explanations in order to arrive at solutions.
One positive about the curriculum cited to the board was that it scored the best out of all the middle science curricula on EdReports.org, an independent nonprofit that ensures all students have access to high-quality instructional materials. It publishes free reviews of K–12 instructional materials, using an educator led approach that measures standards alignment, usability, and other quality criteria.
The curriculum also received favorable results by WestEd and UC Berkeley through independent study. It is a blended model and can work with both online and offline.
A gold-standard independent study led by the nonprofit research, development, and service agency WestEd, and with funding support by the National Science Foundation, found promising evidence that the Amplify Science middle school curriculum has a significant positive impact on student learning.
WestEd researchers found:
n The estimated impact was statistically significant (p < 0.001) and corresponds to an effect size of 0.36. This impact is consistent with the average student using the Amplify Science curriculum moving up 14 percentiles compared to their peers who used other materials.
n The results were similar across gender and racial groups, and for students with varying levels of math and literacy achievement.
n More than 80 percent of teachers agreed that they and their students benefited from using Amplify Science curriculum.
n Almost 90 percent of teachers reported that Amplify Science supported them in engaging students in science discourse.
The randomized controlled study focused on physical science for grade 7 and included 28 teachers and more than 1700 students across three districts that served diverse populations.
The school board ordered 60 units for each grade level including integrated full year course models, course model kits, investigation notebook bundles and course model print teacher guides.
It includes hands-on investigations or labs with all the material to do the lab for three classes of 40 students with student investigation notebooks and science articles, digital resources, digital simulations and teachers guides.
The textbook is the student investigation journal as well as a digital copy of everything in the journal. The class can be linked directly to Google Classroom
This program will take a middle unit assessment and automatically level the rest of the unit to match reading and learning levels. It differentiates automatically.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved a new CESA 10 contract totaling $110,123 for the 2022-23 school year, mostly the same as the prior year with the inclusion of a college and career readiness service costing $11,000. This service is already being offered by neighboring districts, and school officials believe it is a valuable offering for students. CESA Purchasing was created in 2006 by the 12 CESAs so all state school districts could utilize discounts and contracts, leveling the playing field so the smallest schools can have the same advantages of a large district.
— Approved student Start College Now and Early College Credit Program Course requests.
— Approved NEOLA policy updates.
— Approved the school district calendar for the 2022-23 school year with the first day of school on Sept. 1, Thanksgiving Break Nov. 21-25, Christmas Break Dec. 25-Jan. 1, Spring Break March 13-17, Easter April 7-9, Graduation May 27 and the last day of school June 2, 2023. After several years, district officials have removed the non-mandatory early school start dates from the schedule due to lack of full attendance resulting in the district not realizing its full budget potential.
— Approved staffing including resignation with board thanks and appreciation of Mary Gruber as special education teacher, Brenda Danielson as 4th grade teacher, Rachel Badura as 5th grade teacher, Pat Zbikowski as LMHS art teacher and David Groothousen as custodian; employment of Carla Dexter as 4th grade teacher and Taylor Hartzell as 5th grade teacher and employment of and employment of Bailey Naas as head cross country coach, Troy Gago and Nicole Stewart as Assistant Track Coaches, Bryce Meverden as assistant baseball coach and Judd Rozak as assistant softball coach.
— Set dates of regular meetings on April 20 and May 18 and reorganization on April 27.
