The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to sell the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue to a private developer for $1 in the ongoing effort to renovate the property into townhomes, apartments and a community center.
The property is bounded roughly by Corbett Avenue on the north, E. Sixth Street on the east; Lindoo Avenue on the south and E. Fourth Street on the west. The city took ownership of the site last year in a property exchange with the Ladysmith School District, which was seeking to dispose of the land and building.
Two months ago, the council selected Northpointe Development Corporation of Oshkosh as the site’s exclusive developer.
Northpointe is proposing 33 rental units inside the school. In the lower level there would be nine units each with 1 bedroom, three units each with 2 bedrooms and one unit with 3 bedrooms. In the first level there would be 10 units each with 1 bedroom, eight units each with 2 bedrooms and two units each with 3 bedrooms.
A new single story townhome building north of the school building would feature seven units each with 3 bedrooms
The plan also calls for a community center using the school’s gym and cafeteria spaces.
The city is selling 3.25 acres of land that includes the school and adjacent playground area immediately north of the building. The site will be further defined by a CSM prior to closing.
Another 1.24 acres of land immediately west of the school that includes a driveway and parking lot would remain under city ownership, but would be open for use by both the city and Northpointe.
As part of the sale agreement, Northpointe will obtain at its expense a Phase I Environmental Report and Phase II Environmental Report prior to closing.
Northpointe will also obtain city approval and commitment to a $1.65 million Community Development Block Grant and an upfront Tax Increment District in an amount to fill the financial gap in the project. Both sources of financing are to be negotiated through a developer agreement. The developer also will obtain a $600,000 Affordable Housing Program Grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. It will also obtain a Part 1 from the State Historic Preservation Office allowing the project to qualify for Historic Tax Credits.
The city and Northpointe will negotiate a long term lease for community center space prior to closing. All contingencies shall by waived in writing by Dec. 31, 2021 or this offer shall be null and void.
“Northpointe would like to purchase just this area, nothing beyond the red [boundary line] as far as the rest of the playground goes, as far as the track field goes, as far as the baseball field goes. This was up in the air until they sent this [map] back to us,” Ald. Marty Reynolds said.
Northpointe is proposing a 7-unit townhome and garages on land that is currently the former school’s playground.
Ald. Bill Morgan questioned sewer and water to the proposed new townhomes.
Reynolds noted sewer and water already run to the school.
The building will not have basements. They are going down 4 feet with a foundation and they they are going to build over the top of that.They won’t be disturbing any more than that,” Reynolds said.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner noted sanitary for the school is sized for school use, and the proposal calls for many more residential users.
“They might even have to update the size of the sewer as it is because the school obviously doesn’t have near as much flow as what 40-some houses would have,” Gorsegner said.
“If there is an issue with the sewer and water that is something they will have to deal with,” Reynolds said.
The property is being sold “as is” to Northpointe.
“I haven’t been able to find anybody that has been able to say, ‘Yes, there used to be a landfill under any of that area north of the red,’” Reynolds said.
Reynolds told the council Northpointe brought in an individual who didn’t find anything yet that would indicate any problems.
“They are satisfied with the red area,” Reynolds said.
The sale will be closed on in December, according to Reynolds. He added Northpointe is planning to take soil sample borings prior to the close.
“If there is a problem then maybe they would ask about creating a different location for the townhouses and the garages,” Reynolds said.
In other matters, the council.
— Was told Walmart was again contesting its property assessment, but it did not appear at the city’s Board of Review meeting with no action.
— Voted unanimously to approve a $61,063 quote from low-bidder Scott Construction of Wisconsin Dells for chip seal and crack filling this year. The city had budgeted $65,000 for chip sealing and another $10,000 crack filling.
— Discussed asphalt patch repairs around the city and how to make repairs once the county starts producing asphalt. One site at the U.S. 8 entrance 8 to Kwik Trip was noted as potentially dangerous to motorcyclist due to gravel on the roadway. An overlay is planned for the OJ Falge Park roadway which has already been pulverized.
— Discussed options for municipal court, suggesting community service in lieu of fines. This could lead to other unforeseen costs like workers comp claims and staff to monitor the work. It was noted Judge Terry Carter is effective in tracking down fine payments and the Department of Revenue program already has programs available to garnish wages, acquire tax refunds and place liens on property.
— Requested a property committee meeting to continue reviewing bids from Ryan Jack Painting to paint the fire hall and train display. One quote is for power washing and priming/painting the top and sides of all cars for $18,890 and another for $12,920 is to apply silane siloxane sealer on the exterior of the Ladysmith Fire Station.
— Voted unanimously to approve the location and seek bids for a new famous person’s mural running north-south on the northwest corner of the former Farmers Market at Lake Avenue and W. Fourth Street.
— Reviewed community center hourly user fees, calling the city’s fees in line with what local schools charge and perhaps even on the low side. No action was taken.
— Unanimously approved allowing access to remaining classroom materials in the community center to Ladysmith schools, then Our Lady of Sorrows School and then Bruce and Flambeau schools. Items bolted down or with historical significance must remain.
— Unanimously approved the Rusk County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The action allows the city to be eligible for FEMA aid in a disaster.
— Unanimously approved transferring a CCF money market savings account to a CCF money market checking account as the financial institution no longer is offering the former. The balance fund transfer was called “small.”
— Voted unanimously to approve spending $2,250 with Channel 25-48 for an advertising opportunity. It was noted the station is featuring Rusk County May 24-30 and this funding will help finance some of the coverage.
— Heard Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs report there will be three new doors installed at the fire hall — two on the east and one on the front — this year with three replaced last year and three more next year. Water fights and pancake breakfast will take place at Mardi Gras in July.
— Unanimously approved selling used fire hydrants otherwise bound for scrap. The city has about 15 available with some already spoken for.
— Unanimously approved Morgan & Parmley Consulting Engineering proposals to prepare construction plans for W. Fifth Street between North and Flambeau avenue up to $15,000 and E. Second Street between Lake and Miner avenues up to $16,144. The action includes additional payments for construction oversight services between $5,000 and $15,000 for W. Fifth Street and between $5,000 and $10,000 for E. Second Street. The engineering makes sure the city has plans on the shelf as roadwork funding becomes available.
— Unanimously approved spending between $16,000 and $17,000 from the water and sewer utility to replace outdated and obsolete meter reading software and related equipment.
— Unanimously approved $3,000 for the Northland Mardi Gras sponsorship from the council Grants and Aids budget as long as the event is held.
— Unanimously approved fireworks seller, operators licenses and change of agent applications.
