Local EMS teams recently responded to a call In New Auburn involving a subject who was stung multiple times by a bee and not breathing. The victim started breathing again before EMS arrived, but remained unconscious. He started coming around after he was administered three Benadryl. Life Link arrived on the scene and transported the patient for further medical treatment.
Honey bees, yellow jackets, and paper wasps are the most common bee and wasp sting offenders in the United States. Bees are important pollinators in our ecosystems, needed for the healthy growth of the plants that all life depends upon. Most bees are docile and mind their own business as long as people mind theirs, but some species of wasps are known to be aggressive. Yellowjackets can be particularly vicious if they feel humans are threatening their nests or invading their territory and will attack people for no good reason.
With summer in full swing, most people view bee stings as a common, if painful, annoyance. However, for about 2 million Americans, being stung by a bee can be a life-threatening event.
Rusk County Emergency Management Director Thomas Hall stated, “We respond to several allergic reactions every year. They range from insect bites to allergies to medication and even dusty conditions. We seldom have to treat someone with these reactions in the field, but they do get treatments at times in the ED setting.”
A reaction to a bee sting or other allergen is called anaphylaxis. Symptoms usually occur within minutes of exposure, but can also occur after 30 minutes or more. Signs of anaphylaxis include skin reactions such as hives and itching, low blood pressure, constriction of the airways and a swollen tongue or throat, which can cause wheezing and trouble breathing, a weak and rapid pulse, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea and dizziness or fainting.
A bee allergy can be a lifelong issue or it can develop suddenly later in life.
Those that think they are having an adverse reaction to an allergen should seek help right away.The ambulance can provide Epinephrine and oxygen to someone with a severe reaction such as a swollen face and tongue and respiratory issues.
The best way to avoid a painful bee or wasp sting and the possible allergic reaction that could come with it is to not attract the insect’s attention in the first place. Experts say to cover trash cans, not to leave food out and avoid wearing bright colors and perfumes to avoid the attention of bees and wasps. Steer clear of any visible wasp nest and don’t swat or run from any bees that approach you. Remaining calm is the best policy when it comes to remaining sting-free.
