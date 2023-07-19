Bee

Local EMS teams recently responded to a call In New Auburn involving a subject who was stung multiple times by a bee and not breathing. The victim started breathing again before EMS arrived, but remained unconscious. He started coming around after he was administered three Benadryl. Life Link arrived on the scene and transported the patient for further medical treatment.

Honey bees, yellow jackets, and paper wasps are the most common bee and wasp sting offenders in the United States. Bees are important pollinators in our ecosystems, needed for the healthy growth of the plants that all life depends upon. Most bees are docile and mind their own business as long as people mind theirs, but some species of wasps are known to be aggressive. Yellowjackets can be particularly vicious if they feel humans are threatening their nests or invading their territory and will attack people for no good reason.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.