These are the Rusk County Real Estate Transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from March 16-31. Wisconsin Property Sales Information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website. This searchable Real Estate Transfer Return (RETR) database allows you to locate information on property Sales in Wisconsin. Five years of RETR data is available to Wisconsin municipal and county officials, local assessors, and the public who need property sales information. Under Wisconsin law, these records are public information. When recording a property conveyance deed and other instruments, a seller of real estate is required to file a Real Estate Transfer Return (RETR) with the county Register of Deeds. to search, go to https://propertyinfo. revenue.wi.gov/WisconsinProd/forms/htmlframe.aspx?mode=content/home.htm.
W11073 Bennor Rd. Ralph E. Wescott, Bruce, to Charles M. & Catherine A. Rich, Bruce. $18,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
N5096 Sunny Hill Road. Jane A. Effertz, Weyerhaeuser, to John Jr. E. Effertz, Eau Claire. $137,000. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
W11073 Bennor Rd. Catherine A Rich, Bruce, to Charles M. Rich, Bruce. $18,000. Quit Claim Deed/Removing Wife’s Name.
N6083 Fetke Rd., Bruce, Wi 54819. Benjamin Hawke, Chippewa Falls, to Krista M. Smith, Hollywood, Fla. $39,500. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
County Road B West. Estate of Leo Schattner, Carlisle, Iowa, to Lynn Schattner, Carlisle, Iowa. $83,600. Other/Inheritance From Estate to Heirs.
N6415 Cty Rd. X. Donald Weber, Glen Flora, to Janelle L. Hecht, Comstock. $10,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
311 Pederson Avenue, Ladysmith, Wi 54848. Darnell J. Canfield, Ladysmith, to Jayme F. Racoma, Ladysmith. $2,000. Quit Claim Deed/Quit Claim Deed.
W8970 Hwy 8. Joseph C. Beckman, Ladysmith, to Eric Scott Bedford, Ladysmith. $189,691. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N6403 Cemetery Road. Jeffrey H. Murphy, Ladysmith, to Travis Krizan, Stanley. $40,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Photio Rd. William R. & Marileen R. Christianson, Ladysmith, to Donald & Holly Woodyatt, Ladysmith. $229,900. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W7791 County Road G, Ladysmith, Wi 54848. Danny Whitford, Ladysmith, to Dawn Cynor, Sheldon. $104,700. Other/Transfer On Death.
N4204 Port Arthur Road. Fred Henriksen, Chippewa Falls, to Sw Ladysmith, LLC, New Prague, Minn. $43,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W7345 Ricci Road. Arlene L. Ricci, Ladysmith, to Jacob R. and Courtney L. Ricci, Eau Claire. $50,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Ricci Road. Arlene L. Ricci, Ladysmith, to Steven R. and Beth L. Lewis, La Crosse. $52,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale
Ricci Road. Arlene L. Ricci, Ladysmith, to Jacob R. and Courtney L. Ricci, Eau Claire. $37,125. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Rocky Ridge Road. Clint D. A/K/A Clinton D. and Jacqueline K. Page, Ladysmith, to Benjamin T. and Tricia F. Miller, Ladysmith. $80,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Cloverland Rd. Benjamin Miller, Ladysmith, to Benjamin T. and Tricia F. Miller, Ladysmith. $93,700. Quit Claim Deed/Adding Spouse to Title.
Sw-Nw 1-35-3. Chavane Ventures, Lp, Oak Brook, Ill., to Eve Marie Alexandre Trust, Oak Brook, Ill. $46,200. Warranty/Condo Deed/Transfer Property to Trust.
N7999 Hwy 27. Vernon G. Lee, Pearson, to William S. Olson, Sherwood. $122,800. Quit Claim Deed/Removing Owners From Title and Adding New Owners.
Gilman Road. Douglas D. Webster, Gilman, to Douglas Kevin Webster, Gilman. $38,000. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Property Interest - Transfer On Death.
N8732 Reichel Road. Susanna T. Ruggieri, Bruce, to Peggy J. Tritchler and Peggy A. Oestreich Revocable Living Trust Dated July 30, 2014, Coon Rapids, Minn. $61,129. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Vacant Land, Reichel Road. Peggy J. Tritchler and Peggy A. Oestreich Revocable Living Trust Dated July 30, 2014, Coon Rapids, Minn., to Cameron R Henke, Littleton, Colo. $220,000. Other/Org Sale.
N2290 Sunrise Tr. Tommy J. & Michelle A. Heath, Plum City, to Tommy J. Heath and Michelle A. Heath, Trustees of The Tommy J. & Michelle A Heath Revocable Trust Dated April 2, 2013, Plum City. $153,100. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer to Trust.
N182 Heather Lane, Rusk Wi 54757. Stephen Arne Agrimson, Peterson, Minn., to Stephen A. Agrimson Revocable Trust Dated March 21 2023 and Any Amendments Thereto Or Successor Trustees Thereunder, Peterson, Minn. $1. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer From Individuals to Trusts.
N1639 Sugar Lake Road, Chetek Wi 54728. Joanne Zmrazek, Weyerhaeuser, to Janice Zmrazek, Madison. $28,100. Other/Release Interest.
County Rd M. Perry A. Kuznar, Eau Claire, to Jean M. Schroeder, Shiocton. $24,840. Quit Claim Deed/Pursuant to Mediated Settlement Agreement.
Olesiak Rd. Eric G. Wallis, Bruce, to BL Business Investments, LLC, Hayward. $150,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale
River Rd. Thomas J. and Barbara R. Fularczyk, Holcombe, to Craig A. Mataczynski and Anna L. Mataczynski Joint Revocable Trust U/A/D December 29, 2011, As Amended, Hastings, Minn. $385,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Jones Road. Dennis P. Degidio, Rice Lake, to Gregory M. and Rachele R. Hayes, Cameron. $6,000. Quit Claim Deed/Quit Claim Deed.
N1908 Cty Rd E. George R. Davidson and Robin Davidson Revocable Living Trust Dated December 12, 2016 and Any Amendments Thereto,Eau Claire, to Hugo and Mercedes Morales, Landfall, Minn. $70,000. Other/Org Sale.
Town Line Rd. Lisa J. F/K/A Lisa J. Bessac Doud, New Richmond, to Kevin A Lehman, Holcombe. $50,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town Line Rd. Kevin A Lehman, Holcombe, to Kevin A. & Maria A. Lehman, Holcombe. $53,200. Quit Claim Deed/Adding Wife to Title.
N6019 Gordon Rd. John D. Pisa, Birchwood, to John D. and Lisa M. Pisa, Birchwood. $32,100. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Cty Rd D. Donna F/K/A Donna Petit Raatz, Winnecone, to Drew K Jr Westlund, Brussels. $86,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Broken Arrow Road. Kenneth Van Treese, Conrath, to Mary Ann Van Treese, Conrath. $132,650. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
County Hwy F. Jennifer J Longinow, Woodbury, Minn., to Theodore A Longinow, Woodbury, Minn. $25,900. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
N7680 30th Street. Dorothy D. Bidinger, Rice Lake, to John T. Bidinger, Rice Lake. $185,900. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
375 Factory Street. Stanley Copija, Hawkins, to Stanley and Laurie Copija, Hawkins. $12,400. Quit Claim Deed/Adding Spouse to Title.
810 Lindoo Ave E. Heather Duesselmann, Wausau, to Jack A. and Diane M. Clough, Ladysmith. $61,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
1406 Lake Avenue West. Sherrill F. Canfield, Ladysmith, to Darnell J. Canfield, Ladysmith. $66,100. Other/Termination of Decedents Interest.
96 Mathewson Street, Menasha, Wi 54952. Darnell J. Canfield, Ladysmith, to Gail A. Schneider, Menasha. $28,166. Quit Claim Deed/Quit Claim Deed.
810 E 3rd St S. Rachael M. Zeches, Ladysmith, to Hannah L. Stout, Ladysmith. $85,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
807 Miner Ave E. Linda A. Reissner, Ladysmith, to Joan M. Denzine, Ladysmith. $106,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
