The Flambeau Valley Arts Association has received a $4,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation in support of their 2022-23 Season.
The Foundation distributes focus grants yearly to applicants such as Flambeau Valley Arts in order to promote access to the arts in the communities the company serves.
FVAA’s mission to offer great entertainment to area residents at reasonable prices cannot be done without the generosity of area businesses, friends, and corporations.
“We are extremely fortunate to have the financial support of Xcel Energy,” said FVAA Past President, Karen Ek. “Their support does much to enable us to present quality entertainment for the community as well as outreach programs in our area schools, bringing the thrill of live performances to the children of our county, thereby building our future audiences.”
FVAA is in its 51st year of presenting concerts for the community. The upcoming season will return to the usual six performance season with tickets available individually or as a season ticket. Brochures highlighting the events will be in the mail soon.
The first program, magician Jared Sherlock, will be presented Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ladysmith Middle & High School auditorium. Watch for next week’s Ladysmith News for the announcement of the full season.
Season tickets go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 1.
