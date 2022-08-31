Donation

The Flambeau Valley Arts Association has received a $4,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation in support of their 2022-23 Season.  

The Foundation distributes focus grants yearly to applicants such as Flambeau Valley Arts in order to promote access to the arts in the communities the company serves.

