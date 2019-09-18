The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has been investigating an officer involved death (OID) that took place in the city of Loyal, in Clark County, in the early morning of Friday, Sept. 13.
Law enforcement from Loyal Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office were engaged in a standoff with a suspect following a traffic stop and pursuit.
During the standoff at the suspect’s residence, law enforcement deployed gas into the residence. As the standoff continued at the residence, the suspect fired on law enforcement and struck a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy. Later, law enforcement entered the residence, the suspect fired on law enforcement, and law enforcement returned fire. The suspect, Robert E. Domine, age 77 of Loyal, Wis., was struck, and later succumbed to the injuries at the scene.
The injured officer, Clark County Sheriff’s Sergeant Wade Hebert, received non-life-threatening injuries. No other individuals were harmed or injured during the incident.
The shooting officer, Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Gage, has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. Deputy Gage has been in law enforcement since 1995.
DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, and Loyal Police Department.
DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation concludes.
