Rusk County Health & Human Services is reaching out to municipalities for a public conversation on department programming.
It is part of an effort to see, hear and plan for how department staff engages with the public as to services offered, according to Department Director Jeremy Jacobs.
“I would like to take the opportunity to meet with the local boards and any public present to get the message out of the wide service array that is offered and how to access,” Jacobs said.
The first meeting was in the village of Hawkins on Monday, June 6.
Jacobs said he plans to generally spend time on the concept of accessing the department.
“We also highlight how consumers can expect to be treated holistically as an individual/family unit,” Jacobs said.
The next step of the presentation is to drill down to the specific operational functions of each department.
“I keep it brief while I highlight our mobile crisis, primary AODA/MH prevention efforts, adult protection services awareness, veteran services, children & family services, mental health crisis line availability, and energy assistance programming,” Jacobs said. “I then try to leave ample time to encourage questions.”
Adult Protective Services serves elderly, physically disabled, developmentally disabled, chronically mentally ill and individuals with alcohol and other drug abuse issues. Services include outreach, identifying those in need, coordination of counseling or services and case management.
Aging & Disability Resource Center offers a Disability Benefit Specialist, Elderly Benefit Specialist and Information and Assistance. ADRC services include Applying for Disability; counseling on Medicare and other optional insurances; Screening, Counseling and Application Assistance for Public and Private Benefits (FoodShare, SeniorCare, Medicaid, Social Security, SSI, Homestead Tax Credits, Etc.); enrolling in Family Care; Loan Closet; Meals on Wheels; Ensure supplemental drink; Memory Screening and Healthy Living Workshops.
Children & Family Services operates juvenile court intake; child protection; ongoing case management children’s waiver services; foster care coordination and licensing kinship care/relative care; independent living; parenting, coordinated services team and comprehensive community services brighter futures initiative.
Child support services include locating an absent parent, establishing paternity, establishing an order for child support and medical insurance, enforcing existing court orders, reviewing and modifying orders and interstate enforcement.
Economic Support oversees BadgerCare, Medicaid, FoodShare, Child Care Subsidy and Caretaker Supplement (CTS). Also offered are Child Care Certification, WI Home Energy Assistance Program and CDPU drop off.
Public health offers Birth to Three, Communicable Disease Program, DNR Transient Non-Community Well Program and DATCP Certified Microbiological Water Lab, Environmental Health Program, Food Safety and Recreational Licensing (FSRL) Full Agent Program, Immunization Program, Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, Maternal Child Health (MCHPrenatal Care Coordination (PNCC) Prevention Program, Public Health Preparedness Program, Reproductive Health Program, School Health Program, Tobacco Control Prevention Program and Wisconsin Well Woman Program (WWWP) referrals to Polk County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program
Veteran Services assists recently discharged veterans, disabled veterans, ill veterans, surviving dependents of veterans and senior citizen veterans dependents of veterans with applying for educational benefits, obtaining certificates of eligibility for VA guaranteed home loans, finding financial assistance, determining eligibility and obtaining VA Compensation/Pension Determining eligibility and Obtaining VA health care Honoring deceased veterans, liaison among vets groups and obtaining military awards and records.
“The basis for the endeavor is to enhance the community awareness of the services that we offer,” Jacobs said.
