The Rusk County Health Department announced on Monday, this week, the county’s second and third COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic in the country last March.
Daily county health department reports now indicate about 20 to 30 new cases of the coronavirus daily.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, county health officials reported 252 active cases. Since the pandemic began there have been 413 total positive cases, 158 recoveries, 17 hospitalizations and three deaths attributed to COVID-19. Four new hospitalized cases were announced this week on Monday.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself.
In an email, county officials stressed the importance of people in the community doing their part to protect others.
“It’s very important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19,” they said.
Precautions to avoid infection include wash hands often, physical distance for those who must go out and wear a fabric face covering if out
“We need everyone’s help to stop the spread. Everyone’s actions matter,” they said.
School officials have announced plans to suspend all or some in-person instruction as they manage more positive cases and quarantines among students and staff. At least two local daycares also have closed due to the coronavirus.
Since the start of the pandemic worldwide, there have been 50.9 million total cases with 1.26 million deaths and 33.3 million recoveries.
In the U.S., there have been 10.2 million total cases with 239,000 deaths.
In Wisconsin, there have been 286,000 total cases and 2,421 deaths.
Wisconsin hospitals are currently caring for more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients as the state ranks among worst in U.S. for new cases. This week, on Monday, state officials reported for the first time more than 2,000 people were hospitalized with the virus.
The 2,003 COVID-19 patients receiving hospital care, Monday, in Wisconsin, is a jump of more than 350 patients in the last week and a 560% increase over the last two months.
Only two states in the country are reporting more new cases each day: Illinois and Texas.
On Saturday, the state reported a record 7,000 new cases, the most ever reported in a day in the state.
As a direct result of the surge in cases that began in early September, hospitalizations and deaths are rising fast. And because cases have continued their steep ascent, health experts expect the state’s crisis will worsen.
The Flambeau School Board last week to suspend in-person instruction at the middle and high schools through the end of November. Sports, clubs and organization activities also were put on hold.
The Bruce School District will continue its in-person instruction, but officials are planning for a week of virtual classes only during the week after Thanksgiving due to concerns that family gatherings might result in new COVID cases.
Ladysmith Schools continue to offer in-person instruction.
“However, that can change quickly as we track the data associated with this virus,” School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said.
Ladysmith schools had nine staff members out its elementary building last week due to COVID related issues, according to Stunkel.
“Three of them were positive and the rest were out due to quarantine or childcare issues,” Stunkel said. “The school district is getting hit pretty hard with COVID related issues.”
Five Ladysmith Middle & High School staff members were out due to childcare issues as a result of daycare closures, according to Stunkel.
“It has been a challenging week for everyone,” Stunkel said.
The school district has a COVID dashboard on its website that provides data on positive cases in Ladysmith schools. This data is updated every Monday morning.
This week, on Nov. 9, Ladysmith school officials reported zero active COVID cases among staff and students at the elementary building. At the middle and high school building, there were two active cases among students and three among staff.
“At the elementary school, we will do our best to continue offering face-to-face instruction,” Stunkel said. “Rather than moving the entire elementary school to distance learning due to a lack of resources, we are going to pivot individual classrooms to distance learning when the teacher is out for two weeks at a time.”
Ladysmith schools uses a Skylert system to reach families via phone and email. The district website and Facebook page also are used for communications and updates regarding COVID.
“We continue to monitor the data and make decisions based on resources and safety. When either of those factors is at risk, we will consider distance learning for a specified amount of time. We will communicate our plan to our families in a timely fashion so parents can make a plan for their children,” Stunkel said.
Tender Learning Center Daycare in Ladysmith posted to its Facebook page last Wednesday a letter stating the facility had its first case of COVID-19.
The Nov. 4 announcement states that, after much discussion, the center’s board of directors has made the decision to close the childcare program “due to our staff and children having to quarantine.”
TLC officials said the facility is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Nov. 16, if it has enough healthy staff.
“We understand the tremendous challenge closing our child care program may mean for you and your family,” the letter states.
In neighboring larger counties, Barron County has reported 1,919 confirmed cases with 11 deaths and Chippewa County has reported 2,800 confirmed cases with 31 deaths.
In neighboring similar sized counties, Sawyer County has reported 512 confirmed cases with 4 deaths, Taylor County has reported 694 confirmed cases with 10 deaths and Price County has reported 492 confirmed cases with 3 deaths.
