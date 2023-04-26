Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
Barron County
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
Barron County
Barron — May 15, noon-6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr.,
Cumberland — May 16, noon-6 p.m., American Legion Cumberland, 1225 Veterans St.,
Rice Lake — May 18, noon-6 p.m., Elks Lodge #1441 Rice Lake, 36 E Eau Claire;
Chippewa County
Cadott — April 28, 12-6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church Cadott, 215 East Seminary and May 8, 1-6 p.m., Cadott Area Fire and Rescue, 436 Hartford St.;
Chippewa Falls — May 5, noon-6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward;
Price County
Fifield — May 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pike Lake Fire and Rescue, N 14885, Shady Knoll Rd.;
Sawyer County
Exeland — May 5, noon-6 p.m., Exeland Fire Hall, 959 N. Lincoln,
Hayward — May 16, noon-6 p.m., Veterans Community Center, 10534 S. Main St. and May 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Veterans Community Center, 10534 S. Main St.;
Washburn County
Minong — May 1, noon-6 p.m., Jack Link’s Aquatic & Activity Center, 714 W. Hokah St., and
Spooner — May 18, noon-6 p.m., Spooner Wesleyan Church, 1100 West Maple St.
