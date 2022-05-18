The Ladysmith Common Council continues to seek funding for more street work with seven possible projects under consideration. Miner Avenue through the city’s downtown might be next and might cause headaches for local business owners.
The council voted 7-0 on Monday, May 9, to proceed with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law/Surface Transportation Program funding that requires an 80-20 local match. In a related decision, the council voted unanimously to proceed with Community Development Block Grant engineering proposals for Miner Avenue from E. Third to W. Sixth streets, roughly from the Rusk County Government Center to just past the Ladysmith Fire Hall.
Through 2026, the state will receive $138 million in BIL federal funding managed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation STP.
The city projects under consideration include:
— W. Fifth Street, from Lake Avenue to North Avenue;
— Adams Avenue from E. Ninth Street S to Lindoo Avenue;
— Fritz Avenue from First Street S to E. Fifth Street S,
— Corbett Avenue from E. Fourth Street S to E. Sixth Street S,
— E. Eighth Street from Worden Avenue to Miner Avenue,
— Gustafson Road from Doughty Road to Barnett Road,
— Barnett Road from Doughty Road to the Industrial Ball Park Road.
STP does not finance underground utility work.
The city did not apply for 2022 funding because not enough time was provided to meet an April 1 deadline. The funds were originally intended for major collector streets.
Applications need to be submitted by June 3 for 2022-2026 funding.
W. Fifth Street N could be applied for since the city received bids for engineering.
E. Second Street N still must go through a Qualification Based Selection process to be eligible.
During a recent Public Works Committee, city officials discussed Miner Avenue from E. Third Street to W. Sixth Street as a possible next program.
Morgan & Parmley Engineer Zech Gotham told the committee Miner Avenue would score well on the funding scale.
Ald. Al. Christianson Sr. noted concern for downtown business and suggested splitting the project into two years.
Department of Public Works Assistant Director Doug Parker suggested a two-year project would be detrimental to downtown business.
Ald. Marty Reynolds suggested pushing the façade program and early notification to the downtown businesses. This would allow business owners along Miner Avenue to beautify their alley entrances for customer use.
April Public Works Committee meeting minutes state, “Mr. Reynolds suggested putting E. 2nd St. N through the QBS process, Mr. Gorsegner responded that he would not be apart of any deception to the state. The remaining streets can be put through the QBS selection program.”
In other matters, the council:
— Voted 6-0 to approve extending an offer to purchase the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue through May 31. Last year, city council selected Northpointe Development Corporation of Oshkosh as the school’s exclusive developer. The council agreed to sell 3.25 acres of land that includes the school and adjacent playground area immediately north of the building. Another 1.24 acres of land immediately west of the school that includes a driveway and parking lot would remain under city ownership, but would be open for use by both the city and Northpointe. Last week, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority awarded $23.3 million in federal and state housing tax credits, while placing the Ladysmith and many other state applications “on hold.” Ladysmith is requesting $800,000 from WHEDA for its adaptive reuse of Lindoo School Apartments to include 40 total units with 33 units for low income. The entire property is bounded roughly by Corbett Avenue on the north, E. Sixth Street on the east; Lindoo Avenue on the south and E. Fourth Street on the west.
— Unanimously approved hiring Morgan & Parmley for $4,310 to prepare a Certified Survey Map for the former animal shelter property now out for a Request for Proposal for residential redevelopment. The engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson bid $6,080.
— Voted 5-1 to approve Morgan & Parmley engineering services totaling $38,500 for the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac reconstruction and $35,000 for the E. 10th Street N reconstruction. Lengthy discussion followed over previously approved city engineering expenditures of $18,400 for the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac and $13,500 for E. 10th Street N. The previous approvals were for partial services, and without this second round of spending the city might not qualify for low-interest Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources loans. Project construction bids already are approved.
— Unanimously approved a Blooms & More quote of $570 to fill 12 planters with flowers for the downtown.
— Tabled action to purchase a new copier for city hall as it was listed on the agenda as a lease agreement, and the council appeared more interested in purchasing the equipment. The lease not including maintenance would cost $133.25 per month for five years totaling $7,995 compared with an estimated $6,500 to buy a copier.
— Discussed the need to create and fill a new city property maintenance person. The discussion was mostly about all the work the city needs to finish and not having enough staff to get all the work done.
— Unanimously approved hiring 16 seasonal staff workers and another 3 lifeguards for the Memorial Park beach. The beach will not be staffed until six lifeguards are hired.
— Voted 6-0 to sell for $6 city parcel 246-02106-001 to Peter Mincoff, who was the high bidder. The parcel is along the east side of the Canadian National rail yard, roughly north of Garfield Avenue. The property had a $2.41 tax bill in 2010. Rusk County took the property on tax deed in 2011. The city became owner in 2012. The city recently razed a former railroad structure on the property.
