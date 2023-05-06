10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Three people died in a rural Holcombe trailer home fire on County M. Five more people in the fire escaped. The victims were Robert Minder, 82, Joseph Siegsworth, 5, and Josh Peacock 24. The cause of the fire may have been a woodstove.
U.S. Command Sergeant Major John Vacho retired after serving nearly 39 years in the military.
Among recipients at the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet were: Community Leader, Dick Moore, president of the Lions Club; Outstanding Educator, Kathy Veness, Bruce teacher; Small Business, Flambeau River Gift Shop; Large Business, Besse Forest Products; Volunteer of the Year, Marcia Lyons, Friend of the Arts, Phil Ruege; and Legacy Award, Sue Moore.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Gov. Jim Doyle announced that the Rusk Co. Sheriff’s Dept. was to receive $138,000 in aid to help pay for emergency protective measures in the City of Ladysmith and surrounding area after the F3 tornado on Sept. 2, 2002.
John Telitz, long-time Ladysmith High School band director, conducted his last concert and received two standing ovations. Telitz taught instrumental music for 34 years, 32 of them at Ladysmith.
The Flambeau Interfaith Community began distribution of 844 weather alert radios to county tornado survivors, businesses and public institutions. The radios were purchased with a grant through FEMA and given away at no cost.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
By a vote of 6-1 the Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board decided not to bus Hawkins 7th and 8th graders to the Ladysmith Middle School.
The first ore shipments from the Flambeau Mine were just two weeks away. Low-sided gondola cars had been switched onto the mining company spur for loading ore.
Officials of the Wis. Dept. of Transportation hoped to satisfy concerns of the DNR which delayed the start of construction of the new Brooklyn Bridge.
Two of the few remaining World War I veterans attended at 10th District meeting in Ladysmith. They were Ralph Jenkens of Ladysmith and Golden Barritt of Barron.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
A judge ordered that the body of a 70-year-old man be exhumed and an autopsy conducted by a forensic pathologist to determine the cause of death. The decision was made after authorities learned that foul play may have been involved in the man’s death in Ladysmith.
Joseph Buckwheat was to be sworn in as Ladysmith’s new postmaster.
Bonnie Jo Bratina was one of 13 finalists in Alice in Dairyland.
The Weyerhaeuser VFW was planning to salute Vietnam veterans. Among those speaking was Dave Zien, State Vietnam Veterans Coordinator.
Mount Senario College was to host a panel in Indian hunting and fishing rights.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Badger CATV asked for its first rate increase since the cable system was installed in Ladysmith in 1967. The company propose an increase of $1, bringing the residential rate to $6 per month.
Top students at Bruce High School were valedictorian Sue Graves and salutatorian Mark Vreeland.
As part of a spruce-up campaign in the county Bear Creek Mining furnished trees for the county environmental club to plant along Wis. 27 at the site of the proposed mine south of Ladysmith.
Students in Gladys Campbell’s advanced business education class at Flambeau High School were operating their own company, the Lester Hill Corp.
Guest speaker at the meeting of World War I Barracks 2925 was John Perry of Mount Senario College, a captain in the Army Reserves.
The school board voted in sponsor summer swimming lessons in the new Ladysmith High School pool for youngsters in the district. Lessons previously had been given at the Memorial Park beach.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Workers began laying block for the new National Tea supermarket in Ladysmith. The old Rusk County jail and former St. John’s Lutheran Church were being razed to make room for the parking lot.
The Historymobile was coming to Ladysmith with an extensive display on state newspaper history. Included was a copy of the “Green Bay Intelliger,” the first newspaper published in the state.
Members of Roscoe Churchill’s 6th grade class at Ladysmith Elementary School rode Soo Line passenger train No. 4 from Ladysmith to Sheldon as a culmination of a study of trains.
Royalty at the Flambeau High School prom were king Allen Westergard and queen Sandy Foltyn.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
The Ladysmith City Council hired Louis “Goldie” Matthews as dog catcher.
Eastbound Soo Line passenger train No. 8 was held up for 70 minutes in Ladysmith after a truck ran off a dead end street and damaged main line rails. A night crew was called out to repair two lengths of rail.
Reigning over the Bruce High School Prom were king Jim Svoma and queen Lois Blaszyk.
Ditmanson’s held its 34th anniversary sale. Among the items advertised were suits for $34, men’s dress shoes for $7.34, wool jackets for $4.99 and men’s slacks for $8.85.
The weekend feature at the Miner Theatre was “The Lawless Breed” starring Rock Hudson and Julia Adams.
Edith Kaiser was sworn in as Ingram postmistress on May 1.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Rusk County was assured of meeting its April War Bond quota of $225,000 before the end of the month.
Phil Griffin closed his drug store in Ladysmith, ending 27 years of business. He came from Marshfield to Ladysmith to buy Dimock’s Drug Store (located where the Back Door Cafe was). Five years later he moved into the Zimmerman building across the street (in what is now Dr. Erick Ostenso’s office).
There was to be a reunion of Troop K veterans at the 11th District Conference of the American Legion in Ladysmith. Among those expected was Ralph Drum, Green Bay Fire Chief, who was a lieutenant when the troop was organized in Ladysmith. He later was promoted to captain. The 117-member troop left Ladysmith in 1917 to fight the Kaiser and saw action in France.
Captain John Sanbote was enjoying a well-earned rest from his duties sailing army transport ships to various destinations in the world. His ships had carried troops a total of 64,000 miles the previous year. All three of his sons also were on the high seas. John, Jr., was captain of an army freighter, Joseph was third officer on an army transport ship and Louis was on a submarine.
The Christman General Store in Tony was closed when manager Eiler Schiotz was called into military service.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
Peter Geier was to open a new meat market in the Uttormark building on Miner Avenue west of E. Third Street.
The law firm of Falge & Stine dissolved. George Stine, who had practice law in Ladysmith since 1916, was moving to Menasha.
The Red Cross, which was conducting a relief effort out of rooms in the basement of the library in Ladysmith, reported 141 cases during April, including 39 new ones. Families received clothing sewn by volunteers or the material to make clothing.
The second floor of the Ditmanson Co. store was remodeled in time for the store’s 14th anniversary sale.
A bill passed the Wis. Assembly calling for a $1 annual fishing license fee for adult state residents using rod and reel. A license already was required for nonresidents.
There was an advertisement for the Club Tavern at 107 W. Second Street in Ladysmith, just south of the Unique Theater. “The Club Tavern reflects the progress of 14 years since the old era of beer serving in 1919 (before Prohibition). Today beer, by popular vote, comes out into the open. Public acceptance is for a malt beverage currently cooled and properly dispensed and served with new dignity,” said the ad.
Coming to the Unique Theater was “Zoo in Budapest” starring Gene Raymond and Loretta Young.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Ladysmith was to have over a mile of paved streets including the paving that was to be done in the summer.
A full basement was being put under St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (later the Baptist church) in Ladysmith.
A 40-piece county band was being formed from Rusk County’s best musicians. Its sole purpose was to perform at the American Legion convention at Superior in August.
The city was building a garage near the pumphouse in the park in Brooklyn (Memorial Park). It was to house the pump, tools and city truck.
Mayor George Luell, Dr. Hilbert and Donna Moreau fished trout near Strickland on the fishing opener and returned with 75 trout, including a big German Brown caught by the mayor.
Dave O’Connor had his right arm broken while attempting to stop his runaway team. He was coming out of the Olympia confectionery in Ladysmith when the team took off. O’Connor stumbled as he reached for the lines and the wagon ran over his arm. The team stopped after striking an auto in front of Calkin’s Jewelry Store.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The bill creating the towns of Murry and Wilson from the northern part of Atlanta passed the legislature and took effect.
Ladysmith Police Chief C.E. Culver urged operators of autos and motorcycles not to speed in the city nor drive while intoxicated.
There was much interest in a scheduled 10-round boxing matching between “Soldier McPike” (F.V. Staley) of Ladysmith and Tony Kowitz of Bruce.
W.D. and Logan Smiley were to open an auto repair business in the front of the Wise building, formerly known as the Lindoo Implement warehouse at the corner of Miner Avenue and W. Third Street.
Fifteen people, some of them trout fishermen and some that were not, went to Exeland on Sunday but did not succeed in depopulating Weirgor Creek to any considerable extent. Suckers were reported to have been fiting fairly good.
The Apolloa Quartet of Ladysmith was to play for a dance at Chriske Hall in Conrath. A supper was to be served in the Hotel Chriske in connection with the event.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
The Bethany Sisters staged the one-act comedy “The Spinster Convention” at Worden’s Opera House in Ladysmith.
Mrs. James L. Gates and son, Harry, stayed overnight at the Central Hotel in Ladysmith.
F.W. Tubbs of Chicago was inspecting his 3,000 acre ranch south of Ladysmith.
H.C. Calkins sold his jewelry business in Ladysmith to his son, C.A. Calkins.
A resolution to appoint a committee to investigate the cost of a county road paralleling the Soo Line Railroad, running east and west across Gates County, was approved by the county board. In other action the board voted to seed the courthouse grounds.
Conductor Held, formerly of Weyerhaeuser, was visiting his old friends there.
By means or Marconi’s wireless telegraph the steamship Iberia of the Cunard Line and the Minnehaha of the Atlantic Transport Line were able to communicate with each other for 48 hours while in mid ocean and 70 miles apart. Passenger on each ship engaged in an exicting chess game which was won by the team on the Minnehaha.
The “no-flirt” button, the wearing of which was intended to protect the lady from insult, had been inaugurated in the East.
Old Civil War soldiers were to meet in Ladysmith to begin preliminary steps for forming a Grand Army of the Republic post and making arrangements for Decoration Day observances.
Landlord Nate Hand named his hotel the “East” which seemed appropriate as it was at the east end of the Village of Ladysmith. (It later became the American Hotel.)
The new switchboard was in use at the central telephone office in Ladysmith.
The Methodist Episcopal Church purchased a lot for a church building near the courthouse.
