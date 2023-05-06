Looking Back

This is a look back through the Ladysmith News archives.

10 YEARS AGO  (2013)

Three people died in a rural Holcombe trailer home fire on County M. Five more people in the fire escaped. The victims were Robert Minder, 82, Joseph Siegsworth, 5, and Josh Peacock 24. The cause of the fire may have been a woodstove.

