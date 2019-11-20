Discussion of holding off on considering a 2020 operations referendum was heard at the Nov. 11 Bruce school board meeting.
At the end of this school year Bruce School will be debt free and in keeping the tax payers in mind, District Administrator Pat Sturzl requested consideration to wait until 2021 to consider the need for a referendum. Sturzl said he would like to look at the budget before moving forward.
Next year’s budget could possibly have $160,000 in the budget for school improvements.
Waiting would allow the school to be in a better position, as a district, to decide if a referendum is needed, and if so how much would be needed, according to Sturzl.
If approved, resolution for an operations referendum could be put before voters at either a spring or fall election. If a referendum did pass, an informational meeting for the community would be held to determine how the community would like the funds to be used.
Over the last three months school board members have discussed possible projects the school would like to accomplish with a future, third operations referendum of $400,000. Under previous operations referendums the school has accomplished improvements to the school.
School board members approved tabling the discussion to further discuss it at the December school board meeting.
The next Bruce school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9 in the library at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.