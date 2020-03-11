The Ladysmith School Board will seek requests for proposals from at least three firms as part of an effort to determine what building and athletic improvements might be needed at Ladysmith Middle & High School and what the work might cost. The RFP process will also seek to gather information about possible future school district referendum questions to fund construction and to exceed state-imposed revenue limits.
The school board was presented with three possible firms at its Wednesday, March 4, Committee of the Whole meeting. They include the consulting and construction firms SitelogIQ (formerly Unesco) and Kraus-Anderson Construction, both with offices in Minneapolis, Minn. The board’s last similar search resulted in the hiring of the Madison facilities planning services firm, Nexus Solutions, to draft a site needs plan. The board is still interested in working with Nexus, but it also wants to seek proposals from the other firms.
“We want to be as competitive as possible as far as the costing is concerned. My concern is just dishing it out to a company without some negotiation and some competition is not a good idea as far as getting the best cost,” interim School District Administrator Mike Cox said.
Cox hopes to send out RFPs to several firms in the next couple of weeks with another couple of weeks to respond.
“That would give you three really good companies to compare,” Cox told the board.
The firms will be asked to answer a series of questions in their proposals and develop a scope of the project, according to Cox.
The project will involve possible Ladysmith Middle & High School improvements, especially leaking roofs, heating and ventilating equipment and bleachers in the gym and football field.
“It is a number of things,” Cox said. “It is to study this facility and go through it inside and out with all the mechanical, electrical and structural and put together estimated costs.”
In 2017, the school board authorized the sale of $4.675 million in general obligation bonds to finance proposed energy efficiency and capital improvements to district buildings, mainly at what is now Ladysmith Middle & High School on Edgewood Avenue and the current Ladysmith Elementary School on Miner Avenue. The bonding funded a laundry list of proposed upgrades but only improvements designated as Phase 1 projects. Phase 2 and 3 improvements requiring a referendum were postponed.
The RFPs will also include possible future referendum questions, one asking public approval for construction money and another asking for permission to exceed state-imposed revenue limits that restrict money districts have to spend.
Cox told the board it also might need to consider a referendum to exceed revenue caps, saying it is difficult to balance the district’s budget under the revenue limits as expenses rise annually between $200,000 and $400,000 due to salary, benefit and other inflationary increases.
“That would be part of it, helping the district prepare for a question on exceeding the revenue cap. How much are you going to need?” Cox said.
Construction funding would likely come through a referendum question posed to the public.
“The third [part of the RFP] would be a question on if you wanted any construction as part of it,” Cox said
Cox called all three firms to be asked for RFPs big and very capable firms with in-house engineers and architects. He asked the firms will also be asked to provide examples of prior work and references.
“You would want a firm that can handle all three of those,” Cox said about the building needs and referendum issues on construction and revenue limits.
A conceptual plan for improving outdoor athletic facilities at Ladysmith Middle & High School was presented to the school board last December. It would add a new track complex and bleachers for $2.51 million.
The plan by the Stevens Point landscape design and architecture firm Rettler Corporation also shows additional costs for athletic football/soccer field improvements — either $752,710 for synthetic turf or $278,835 for natural turf.
The estimated combined facility reconstruction cost is $3.26 million with synthetic turf field or $2.79 million with natural turf field for a $473,875 difference between the two field types.
Highlights of the plan include a new 400 meter 8-lane all-weather polyurethane running track to replace the existing 6-lane surface and new bleachers to seat up to 1,500 spectators on the north side of the track. The 4.4 acre site would be renovated with hard-surface home and visitor side bleacher areas and hard surface decorative concrete plaza areas, one near the entrance at the concession/restroom and another near a proposed throwing events area.
Plans show designated areas for specific track events like discus, shot put, long jump, triple jump and pole vault. There would also be a new press box, new goalposts, perimeter walk and 1,500 square foot storage shed. New stadium lighting would be added and the existing scoreboard would be relocated.
Project add-on costs shown to the board included $220,000 for softball lighting, $190,885 for a storage shed, $70,000 for a running track structural spray and $25,000 for auxiliary lighting for jumping events.
Total projected cost with all the add-ons including the synthetic field is about $3.77 million.
Cox told the board it can review the RFPs, and then decide if it wants to bring in any of the firms for interviews.
The board is also slated to soon begin interviews to fill a school district administrator vacancy.
Cox said he would like to see the board fill this position in time so this individual can participate in building needs and referendum talks.
“So they are well aware of what is going on,” Cox said.
