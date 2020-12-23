Saturday was Wreaths Across America Day when about 2.2 million wreaths delivered by more than 600 semi trucks were laid on veterans’ graves at over 2,100 sites across the nation including Arlington National Cemetery. The observance designated by Congress seeks to cover all veterans’ grave markers with a Christmas wreath, remembering them, honoring them and teaching about their lives.
In Rusk County, families and volunteers did their part in laying 576 wreaths at multiple sites across Rusk County. This is the third year Wreaths Across America has been observed in Ingram and the first year in Ladysmith.
The wreath laying includes 460 of the 817 recorded veterans’ headstones at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith, all 60 veterans’ headstones at Ingram Village Cemetery, three at South Lawrence Cemetery and a handful of personal sites in Sheldon, Bruce and Jump River.
Dale and Patti Bisson in Ingram and Don and Dawn Nicholson in Ladysmith helped coordinate local events in their communities.
In Ingram about 60 people turned out for a ceremony at Ingram Cemetery and a handful of other veterans graves scattered at smaller town cemeteries.
In Ladysmith, about 150 people turned out for two ceremonies starting at Memorial Park followed by a second service at Riverside Cemetery. Local organizers thanked those who donated and volunteered to make the events possible.
“We have 817 veterans in Riverside cemetery, and we have about 460 of them covered the first year. Through the generosity of businesses and individuals, I have no doubt that next year we will cover every veteran grave in this cemetery,” said Ingram resident Dale Bisson.
Ingram resident Patti Bisson, who spearheaded the first Wreaths Across America ceremony in Rusk County three years ago, also thanked the community. She noted how much the local programs have grown, adding this year is the first time a semi truck delivered wreaths to this area.
“I thank you all for all your generosity in the community,” Patti Bisson said.
Ceremonies also included honorary wreath laying for each of branch of the Armed Forces including Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Merchant Marines. A seventh wreath was laid for all veterans whose last known status was either prisoner of war or missing in action and never returned.
Ladysmith organizers received 477 wreaths total.
Ladysmith resident Don Nicholson expressed appreciation for the outpouring of community support.
“If it wasn’t for you and the community supporting us in what we try and do it wouldn’t happen. It wouldn’t happen at all,” Don Nicholson said. “I want to thank the community. Thank you so much for coming out and supporting us.”
Ladysmith resident Dawn Nicholson did not envision the strong support the event would get in its first year in the city, especially since the couple didn’t get involved until a few months ago. She called it “amazing.”
“I thought maybe we would get 100 wreaths, and that would be a really good start,” Dawn Nicholson said. “I think next year we will get close to having wreaths for all of them in Ladysmith.”
Wreaths Across America
The Wreaths Across America story began over 20 years ago when Worcester Wreath Company from Harrington, Maine, began a tradition of placing wreaths on the headstones of the nation’s fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery. Over the years, Worcester Wreath has donated countless wreaths which were placed by volunteers in a wreath laying ceremony each December.
In 1992, Worcester Wreath owners had a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
The annual tribute went on quietly for several years, until 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. Suddenly, the project received national attention. Thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help with Arlington, to emulate the Arlington project at their National and State cemeteries, or to simply share their stories and thank Morrill Worcester for honoring our nation’s heroes.
Wreaths laying
Ladysmith resident Dave Kmosena laid three wreaths, one for his uncle, Stephen Kmosena, one for his grandpa, George Hampton, and one for his good friend, Ron Mogensen.
The special tributes meant a lot to Kmosena, especially since the remains of his uncle have never been identified or returned from war.
“It makes me proud that I can do this for them, especially since my uncle never came home. He is still at Guadalcanal,” Kmosena said. “Maybe some day we can get him home.”
Ladysmith resident Joyce Waeltz has veteran family members buried at Riverside including an aunt and grandfather. She volunteered to lay wreaths.
Ladysmith residents John and Trudy Armstrong has numerous veteran family members, which made them come out to volunteer and lay wreaths. They expressed pride for all veterans who served their country.
“Our son was in the military and my father was a World War II veteran. My brother-in-law served in Vietnam and is here in the cemetery,” she said.
“We like to honor the veterans,” he said.
Ladysmith resident Mary Jane Duchnowski laid a wreath honoring her husband, Ted Duchnowski, who served in the Marine Corps during World War II. The veteran’s daughters, Denise Lane of Ladysmith and Lori Guns of Conrath, also helped lay the wreath at their father’s grave at Riverside Cemetery.
“We are so proud of Dad,” Denise Lane said.
“He didn’t talk a lot about what he did in the war, but he talked about his buddies and serving the country,” Lori Guns said. “He was 92 years old, and he was so proud to be a Marine.”
Louise Bahr said she was honored to participate in the event. “I have several relatives who didn’t return,” she added.
Kim Yoder Stonkey drove from Augusta to be at the Ingram ceremony. She also felt honored to play a role in such a special event.
“There was better weather this year, and it was a great reason to come,” Stonkey said.
Doug Kueny said veterans support veterans no matter what. He expressed appreciation for high school students, community members and business owners who give their support.
“It is big to honor them with a wreath, Kueny said.
Volunteers were asked to say the veteran’s name and thank them for their service when laying each wreath.
“It is a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive,” Dale Bisson said. “They say a person dies twicc, the first time when your heart stops and the second time when nobody repeats your name. We don’t want that to happen.”
“We are not here today to decorate graves. We are not here to mourn these veterans. We are here to honor them. We mourn these people every day of our lives. We want to show them that at this time of the year, Christmas time, we remember,” Dale Bisson said. “We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful American.
Local organizers say a wreath ceremony is already planned next year. They hope even more communities come on board, adding one already is scheduled for the Tony cemetery.
“It is going to get huge,” Don Nicholson said.
Don Nicholson called the first year in Ladysmith both “amazing” and “great.” He became emotional talking about being a young boy at 10 years old and the only time he ever met his grandfather, a medic in World War I.
“I never got to know him. I got to know him out here though, walking in the cemetery and spending a lot of time at his grave,” Don Nicholson said. “We do this for the families.”
Each 24-inch wreath is funded through a donation of $15. There is currently an offer for organizers to receive two for the price of one. Another offer refunds $5 from every wreath purchased. Organizers are hopeful these offers will help them honor more local veterans next year.
Volunteer for Wreaths Across America or sponsor a wreath by calling Don and Dawn Nicholson at 715-415-6031 or Dale and Patti Bisson at 715-403-3129 or online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
To sponsor a wreath for Arlington National Cemetery, text WREATH to 20222.
