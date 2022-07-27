A surprise is in store for property owners and residents of two Ladysmith neighborhoods who will soon have their streets reconstructed in projects starting at least one month early.
Pulverizing work on E. 10th Street N, from Menasha to Park avenues, is slated to start Thursday, July 28.
Pulverizing work on the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac, east of W. Fifth Street N, is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 1.
Earlier this month, the city council announced both projects had been delayed to September due to supply issues with ordering parts like pipes and hydrants.
“The materials were being delivered a little bit earlier than normal, and they had a [work] crew come open,” Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner said.
In February, the council awarded the reconstruction contract for E. 10th Street N project to Haas Sons with the low bid of $362,960. It also The council also awarded the reconstruction contract for the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac project to Haas Sons with the low base bid of $356,847.
“They will start sooner than we thought,” Gorsegner said. “That will get us out of that cold wet rain if we can get both of these lined up early.”
He called it “good news” to have the project starting earlier than had been expected after lengthy delays.
“They want to start this week,” Gorsegner said.
Pre-construction meetings between the city officials, construction crews, affected residents and landowners were scheduled Wednesday, July 27, for E. 10th Street N and Monday, Aug. 1, for Summit Avenue.
Gorsegner said city staff were approached by Haas company officials about a chance the projects could start early due to an unanticipated availability of a work crew to perform the projects.
Both projects are complete reconstruction including new sewer, water, curb, gutter and pavement.
E.10th Street N has not been repaved since its asphalt surface was pulverized in 2020. That resurfacing project stalled to allow underground utilities to be engineered as part of a complete reconstruction after multiple water main breaks in the area.
The Summit Avenue bid came in at 18 percent below the estimated cost. The council was also alerted to rising prices of construction materials, making Summit Avenue work seem like an even bigger bargain.
The city council also has pledged to reconstruct Flambeau Avenue, from Wis. 27 to E. Second Street N, this year as part of a joint project with the town of Flambeau while waiting on grant funding applications. Last month, the town was awarded $50,854 which is 49.77 percent of the town’s total eligible estimated $102,177 share of its cost. The city council has not discussed this project in some time, leaving its fate this year in doubt.
