E. 10th Street N

This view looks south on E. 10th Street N from Park Avenue as the asphalt surface is pulverized in September 2019.

A surprise is in store for property owners and residents of two Ladysmith neighborhoods who will soon have their streets reconstructed in projects starting at least one month early.

Pulverizing work on E. 10th Street N, from Menasha to Park avenues, is slated to start Thursday, July 28.

