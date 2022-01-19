The Ladysmith Common Council took several votes last week that advance three planned street reconstruction projects on portions of Lindoo and Summit avenues and E. 10th Street. The decisions at the council’s Monday, Jan. 10 meeting, authorizes the engineering firm Morgan & Parmley to advertise for construction bids.
The council voted 7-0 for E. 10th Street from Menasha to Park avenues, 4-3 for Lindoo Avenue from E. Fourth to E. Sixth and 6-1 for the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac.
Bids must be advertised by the first week of February to meet timelines. Contracts must be awarded by the end of March to be eligible for low interest water loans through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“None of these projects qualify for the principal forgiveness but they all qualify for the low interest loan funding,” Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner said. “In order to keep that timeline going, now is the time to advertise that bid.”
While advertising for two projects were approved overwhelmingly, the Lindoo Avenue project mainly along the south side of the city’s community center passed on a narrower decision.
Morgan & Parmley already has been contracted to oversee the project and designing plans. This latest motion is only to seek bids.
Advertising does not mean the bids must be accepted.
Council members discussed possible cost savings, mainly for Lindoo Avenue if the city public works department did some of the work.
Gorsegner called sewer and water on this part of Lindoo Avenue “ancient” and its storm sewer is “collapsing.”
The storm sewer is right below the street surface, heaving the asphalt in the winter and limiting construction material options. Relocating it into the boulevard would solve some of these issues.
“I think some of these projects we should look in depth and see what we can do to help ourselves. It is not a big project at all,” Ald. Bill Morgan said.
During city budget planning, it was assumed DNR loans would help finance most of Lindoo, Summit and E. 10th construction. The city’s general fund was earmarked for Flambeau Avenue work also being planned with grant application result not known until July, possibly pushing this project to next year.
It was noted Lindoo Avenue improvements might be enough to entice a developer to proceed with plans for converting the community center into housing. Last year, the council selected Northpointe Development Corporation as the site’s exclusive developer.
“Do you wait to see if the developer does pick up that building and see what transpires after that, or do you want to rebuild that street to entice the developer,” Gorsegner said.
Ald. Marty Reynolds believes the building alone should be enough enticement to a developer without a Lindoo Avenue storm sewer upgrade.
“I think the building alone is enough enticement,” Reynolds.
Gorsegner called Lindoo “A good sized project.”
“Could we do that project? We probably could. Do we have the time and the manpower? Probably not.” Gorsegner said. “That is a fairly in depth project.”
Gorsegner told the council Lindoo is not a top priority. He also told the council he hopes the storm sewer does not collapse in the meantime.
“I think that maybe you should wait until you see what happens with that building and see where it is going to go,” Gorsegner said.
In favor of advertising for bids for Lindoo were Alds. Bill Morgan, John Pohlman III, Gerard Schueller and Al Hraban. Voting against were Alds. Mark Platteter, Jim West and Marty Reynolds.
E. 10th Street N was called a priority to hopefully be reconstructed with new sewer and water this year between Menasha and Park avenues. Continuing the project north to Edgewood Avenue is considered an add-on that would cost extra.
“This one we truly want to get done this year. We are truly hoping to get this one done,” Gorsegner said.
This area of E. 10th Street N has been left gravel since it was pulverized two years ago for a resurfacing. Due to multiple water main breaks and sewer that ventures onto private property, city officials opted for a full reconstruction and sought design plans.
Sewer and water between Menasha and Park date to 1961. They date to 1975 between Park and Edgewood.
“We are replacing this chunk because it has broken several times. That chunk has to be replaced. It is funding issue [to do the add-on to continue north to Edgewood Avenue],” Gorsegner said.
The vote was unanimous to advertise bids for E. 10th Street N.
The asphalt for the Summit Avenue cul de sac was described as “poor.” The water main dead ends in this area.
“The reason this project came along was a couple of water main breaks in that section,” Gorsegner said. “It is mainly utility problems that are driving it.”
Morgan voted against advertising for bids on the Summit Avenue cul de sac.
In other matters, the council:
— Heard a request for a joint meeting between county, city and police and fire commission representatives to discuss building issues at the ambulance garage at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19.
— Heard a question on why an end loader wing is not being used. Public Works offered to meet with Ald. Bill Morgan to discuss his questions.
— Heard a question why snow is not being brushed off sidewalks on W. Fourth Street N, north of Roesler Avenue, after the city recently replaced a staircase sidewalk on the hill. The city brushed the sidewalk once, but the area is jointly owned by two adjacent private property owners. The council was told the property owners will be notified.
— Heard an update on cleaning up property appearances on Fritz and Miner avenues.
— Heard officers involved in a recent vehicle fire rescue will receive special recognition at a future council meeting.
— Heard information on applying for funding for a possible new water crossing of Wis. 27 to loop the city’s water system that now dead ends at Doughty Road and College Avenue. The utility improvements could help improve lot values and water pressure.
