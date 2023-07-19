Donation

The Ladysmith Masonic Mystic Tie Lodge #280 and Flambeauland Shriners Club of Ladysmith each contribute $125 to the Up North Grizzlies Traveling Youth Baseball Team.

The Up North Grizzlies Traveling Youth Baseball Team was started three years ago, with the goal of making an affordable opportunity to local kids. The closest travel teams are 75 plus miles away, and are expensive to be a part of. 

The team has played many local tournaments, and every year tries to participate in one big tournament. In the past we have played at the Field Of Dreams in Iowa, and also in Milwaukee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.