The Up North Grizzlies Traveling Youth Baseball Team was started three years ago, with the goal of making an affordable opportunity to local kids. The closest travel teams are 75 plus miles away, and are expensive to be a part of.
The team has played many local tournaments, and every year tries to participate in one big tournament. In the past we have played at the Field Of Dreams in Iowa, and also in Milwaukee.
The Ladysmith Masonic Mystic Tie Lodge #280 and Flambeauland Shriners Club of Ladysmith each contributed $125 to the team, presenting the donations to Coach Corey Nelson.
“We all wish them the best of luck at this tournament,” said Bill Howard of the Masons.
The team is currently headed to Asheville, N.C., from July 15-18, for the Youth World Series, which will have a five-game guarantee.
This year’s 11 team members live in the communities of Hawkins, Glen Flora, Tony, Sheldon, Ladysmith, Bruce, Gilman and Shell Lake.
The goals of the Up North Grizzlies coaching staff are to work with and develop young athletics skills both on and off the field. The coaches work to teach the kids how hard work, dedication and good team work will develop life-long skills that will make them successful adults.
The donation proceeds will be used to offset travel costs to families for this opportunity for their children to experience playing top level competition from playing at eight different states in our division.
