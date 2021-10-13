The Rusk County Sheriff’s dispatch center received an emergency 911 call early Saturday morning in reference to a vehicle versus bicyclist accident on Wis. 40 south of Bruce.
The call was at 3:49 a.m., Oct. 9, near River Ridge Lane.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office call log, the driver of the vehicle found the bicyclist laying in the road and cold to the touch.
Upon arrival, law enforcement and first responders found a deceased male laying on the highway near his bicycle.
The deceased man has been identified as Kenneth Funk, 57, of Bruce.
The driver of the striking vehicle was also on scene.
The driver of the striking vehicle’s identity will not be released at this time but he is continuing to cooperate with law enforcement, according to information provided by the sheriff’s department.
The crash is still under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Responding to the crash were the Rusk County Medical Examiner, Rusk County Ambulance, Bruce Fire Department and Weyerhaeuser First Responders.
Wisconsin State Patrol was requested to help with scene reconstruction.
