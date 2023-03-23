March 24
STORYTIME — Friday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a storytime featuring Sugaring by Jessie Haas with antique sugaring equipment to view and a painting craft at the Bruce Area Library.
STORYTIME — Friday, March 24 at 1 p.m. the Bruce Area Library will provide a kindergarten storytime at the Bruce Elementary School.
BLUEGRASS JAM — Old time country/bluegrass jam will be held at the Ladysmith Senior Center, Hwy 8 East at the Fairgrounds on Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. Free admission.
March 25
ANNUAL RUSK AREA SPRING EXPO — Will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at the Ladysmith Middle & High School, 1700 Edgewood Ave. E, Ladysmith.
March 27
BOOK CLUB — Monday, March 27 at 10:30 a.m. the Bruce Area Library Book Club will meet to discuss Kindness and Wonder by Gavin Edwards and Reader’s Choice books.
FELLOWSHIP MEAL — On Monday March 27 at 5 p.m., the Nathaniel Lutheran Church will hold a Fellowship meal. For all who enjoy food and friendship.
March 29
BLUE HILLS CHORALE — Wednesday, March 29 at the Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce at 7 p.m. the Blue Hills Chorale will hold an Easter concert.
March 30
MANNA MEAL — The March Manna Meal will be held from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First St. S, Ladysmith, hosted by the Ladysmith Lions Club.
March 31
STORYTIME — Friday, March 31 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a storytime featuring William Wakes Up by Linda Ashman and craft at the Bruce Area Library.
April 1
GARDEN SEMINAR — The 12th Annual Garden Seminar will be held on Saturday April 1 at the Congregational UCC in Ladysmith from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Call Julie at 715-579-0784 for questions or to register early.
April 2
BLUE HILLS CHORALE —Sunday April 2 at the Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser at 2 p.m. the Blue Hills Chorale will hold an Easter concert.
April 5
BLUE HILLS CHORALE — Wednesday, April 5 at the Holcombe United Methodist Church in Holcombe at 7 p.m. the Blue Hills Chorale will hold an Easter concert.
April 15
TEEN JOB FAIR — The Rusk County Community Library will hold a teen job fair on Saturday April 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower level. For teens ages 14-19. Learn about opportunities, pick up applications or have an interview.
April 16
COOKBOOK CLUB — At the Rusk County Community Library on Sunday April 16 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the lower level of the library. This month’s featured country is India. Call the library to register.
April 23
BLUE HILLS CHORALE — Sunday, April 23 at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls at 2 p.m. the Blue Hills Chorale will hold an Easter concert.
May 19
TALENT SHOW — Flambeau talent show. Friday, May 19 at the Flambeau school in the big gym at 1 p.m.
July 7
CLASS REUNION — An all class school reunion will be held on July 7, 2023 at the Murray Town Hall for the Glendale County School. Contact Cliff Beyer at 715-296-3036 or clifbeyer@gmail.com.
Ongoing Events
AWANAS CLUB for children/youth ages 3-high school will be held 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays Sept. 7 through May 3 at Northland Bible Church, four miles west of Ladysmith on U.S. 8.
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-415-3114 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 21. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the Bruce Theater.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The BHGS is taking membership applications which can be sent in to the Society address noted above or made online at their website. Application forms can be found online at www.bhgsbc.org. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how to help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. For more information, call 715-868-3565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.