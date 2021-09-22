The popular Leaf It To Rusk fall festival returns this weekend with plenty of fun and things to do throughout the area.
The festival runs Friday to Sunday, Sept. 24-26. Don’t miss Scarecrows On Parade along U.S. 8 between E. Second and E. Third streets in Ladysmith.
This year’s Leaf it to Rusk is going to be great, according to Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce Office Manager Andy Strom.
“Looking at the schedule there really is something for everyone,” Strom said. “There are plenty of family friendly events like Scarecrows on Parade, the Car, Cycle, and Tractor Show, and the Christie Mountain chair lift rides.”
Strom noted some fun adult events like Rose’s Bay Resort’s Octoberfest Party and the Beer, Wine & Cheese Tasting the chamber is hosting at Memorial Park in Ladysmith. Hundreds of motorcycles are also expected to roar through the area for the Honor the Fallen Ride, which Strom called “One of the coolest things to see.”
“Most all events are outside as well so you can enjoy fall in Rusk safely,” Strom added.
Friday events include the Bruce Community Farmers Market from 1-5 p.m.; Honor the Fallen Pre-ride Party featuring Sean and Ian Okamoto at VMA Drop Zone Bar & Grill, 605 Summit Ave., Ladysmith, from 4-9 p.m. and the Leaf it to Rusk Beer, Wine & Cheese Tasting in Memorial Park, Ladysmith, from 6-9 p.m. For info and tickets go to the chamber store at liveruskcounty.com.
A full slate of events are scheduled throughout the weekend.
Saturday, Sept. 25.
8 a.m.-2 p.m. — Countywide garage sales.
8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. — Honor the Fallen Motorcycle Ride & Fundraiser at VMA Drop Zone Bar & Grill. There will be a breakfast 8-11 a.m., ride registration 8-11 a.m., ride at 11 a.m. and meal with raffles 4-6:30 p.m.
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Rusk County Farmers Market offering the biggest farmer’s market of the year.
10 a.m. — Blue Hills Gundy’s Canyon/Devil’s Kettle Guided Hike. For information and tickets go to the Chamber Store at liveruskcounty.com.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Chili for a Cause benefiting Women with Courage in the Ladysmith Federal Savings & Loan parking lot. Enjoy a bowl of chili and cornbread with your donation to the Women With Courage Foundation.
10 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Two Rusk Riders ATV Rides and Trail Head Brat Feed. Both rides start at Weyerhaeuser Cenex, W14336 U.S. 8, Weyerhaeuser. They will last about 4 hours over about 65-70 miles. Contact George Sihsmann at 715-205-9080.
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Ladysmith Main Street events will feature a cake walk 10-11 a.m., kid’s 50 yard dash at 10:30, a.m., sauerkraut eating contest 11:30-noon, and a car, cycle and tractor show 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music takes the stage all day on Miner Avenue with Joe’s Music 10:30 a.m.-noon, Mr. Concertina 1-3 p.m. Sarah Buresh 3-6 p.m. and Dixie & Terry 7-10 p.m.
10 a.m. — Power House brat stand on Miner Avenue
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Rusk County Historical Society open.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Christie Mountain chair rides for $5 each way. Christie Mountain, W13755 County O, Bruce.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Marvelous Mike’s open house with mini golf and gift shop sale featuring 20 percent off hand turned bowls.
12:30 p.m. — The 2021 Mud Bog with registration starting at 11 a.m. on the Rusk County Fairgrounds
6-10 p.m. — Oktoberfest Party at Rose’s Bay Resort & Campground, N1107 Roses Resort Rd, Weyerhaeuser, with a stein hoisting competition, Hammer Schlagen, food specials and beer flights featuring over 40 different beers.
Sunday, Sept. 26.
10 a.m. — Blue Hills Felsenmeer Guided Hike. For information and tickets go to the chamber store at liveruskcounty.com.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Christie Mountain Chair Rides. $5 each way.
Noon-5 p.m. — Trails End Camp open house, N5405 Trails End St., Bruce. Tomahawk throwing, hiking, knot tying, and S’mores by the fire.
