In response to the National Emergency in regards to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Rusk County Veterans Service Office is acting parallel to the federal, state, and local health office recommendations.
Office staff are no longer making in-person appointments. They will be conducting phone appointments as much as possible and exceptions may be made for certain emergent situations. All non-urgent appointments will be rescheduled for a later date.
"As much as we love having visitors, please avoid "dropping into the office," to minimize contact. Please call our office because we more than likely can answer the question over the phone," Veterans Service Officer Erik Stoker said.
"We are here to serve our veterans and their families, but this is a unique situation we are placed in as a nation. We hope you understand and respect the difficult decisions we have had to make," Stoker said.
These are temporary changes that may be modified as the situation changes, according to Stoker.
Contact the Veterans Service Office at (715) 532-2299 with any questions or concerns.
