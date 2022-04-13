Two area men pleaded guilty, Tuesday, in Rusk County Circuit Court to charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2020 double shooting deaths of a Conrath area couple, and the grandparents of one of the suspects.
Adam R. Rosolowski, 21, Sheldon, has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one count of armed carjacking as a party to a crime, armed burglary as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000) as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property (special facts) as a party to a crime, one count of felony criminal damage to property as a party to a crime and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. Each of his charges also have a repeater modifier.
Joseph W. Falk, 19, Catawba, and Tristan G. Shober, 18, Phillips, involved with this incident, were charged with two felony counts of first degree intentional, one count of operating without consent while possessing a weapon, theft of movable property >$5,000 - $10,000, one count of theft of movable property of special facts and one felony count of criminal damage to property (over $2,500). All of the charges for both men also have a party to a crime modifiers.
In a plea agreement on May 27, 2021, Shober was sentenced to seven years and six years extended supervision imposed and stayed and 20 years probation two counts of felony murder.
In Rusk County Circuit Court on April 11, Rosolowski and Falk entered into plea agreements. Falk appeared in court with his attorneys and Rosolowski appeared, by his choice, from the Rusk County Jail with his attorneys.
Both men pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Each of the other charges, for both men, were dismissed but read in for sentencing and restitution. Also, as part of the plea agreement, the State agrees to not argue against extended supervision for either men.
The maximum punishment for both Rosolowski and Falk is life imprisonment. If the pre-sentence investigation finds the men could be eligible for extended supervision, they would first become eligible after 20 years in imprisoned.
Rusk County Circuit Court Steven Anderson said that during the sentencing hearing, the men face the possibility of three considerations for extended supervision. In addition to being eligible after 20 years, Rosolowski and Falk could be found eligible at any time after 20 years or found not eligible for extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 7, Rosolowski was arrested in Price County and brought to the Price County Jail. While there, a Price County deputy noticed a red colored substance, which allegedly looked like blood, on Rosolowski’s pants. During the investigation, it was determined Shober and Falk were passengers in the pursuits from Price County law enforcement.
At 4:39 p.m. that same day, the Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call from a man stating he had found his grandparents dead at their township of Marshall home.
Two Rusk County deputies arrived at the home and found a large amount of blood inside the home of Rosolowski’s grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. Both Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski were declared deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
In an interview with a Rusk County investigator and a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation, Rosolowski initially claimed he hadn’t been in Rusk County for several months. However, later in the same interview he indicated he had been at his grandparents’ township of Marshall home at 9:30 p.m. on June 6.
Rosolowski admitted he went inside the residence to get clothing and a subwoofer. The criminal complaint alleges Falk wanted Robert Rosolowski’s truck and was upset he couldn’t get it. Rosolowski told law enforcement he saw Falk shoot a shotgun through the door, striking his grandmother and to holding a .357 caliber while inside of the residence.
While being held in custody at the Rusk County Jail on June 9, Rosolowski requested to speak again with law enforcement. Rosolowski admitted to being inside the township of Marshall residence when Falk shot Robert Rosolowski and he admitted to firing two shots aimed at his grandmother’s head.
Rosolowski left the residence not knowing the extent of Bonnie Rosolowski’s injuries, but recalled seeing her bleeding from the mouth, left arm and right clavicle when he left the residence.
According to the criminal complaint, the three men took the Rosolowski couple’s Cummins truck. All of the guns were placed behind a seat in Falk’s truck including a .22 and a 12-gauge shotgun from the Rosolowski’s residence.
In an interview with a Rusk County investigator and a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation, Falk admitted he allegedly shot both Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski with his 12-gauge shotgun.
Falk told law enforcement he had shot Robert Rosolowski in the back of the head and had shot Bonnie Rosolowski through a doorway after she had been shot first by Rosolowski.
Falk admitted that after the shooting, he traveled around Rusk and Price counties with Rosolowski and was with Rosolowski during two separate police pursuits. Falk took the five guns and put them in a car on his father’s property.
Rosolowski and Falk are scheduled to be sentenced on July 27 in Rusk County Circuit Court. Within 60 days of the sentencing hearing, a restitution hearing date will be determined. Any restitution determined will be paid jointly by Rosolowski, Falk and Shober.
