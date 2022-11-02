Voters will head to the polls next week, Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast ballots in the fall General Election.
They will decide a pivotal race for U.S. Senator between Republican incumbent Ron Johnson and Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes. Democrats are hoping to maintain or expand their 50-seat majority in the Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris often casts the tiebreaking vote.
A recent Marquette University poll that asked voters if they were “very concerned” about various issues found that 74% of Republicans said they were concerned about crime, compared to 55% of independents and 38% of Democrats. Independents were more likely to say they were concerned about public schools, a top concern for 71% of them, while 81% of Democrats said they were concerned about abortion policy.
The same poll, however, found that support for Barnes has plummeted since he won the Democratic nomination this summer, from a seven-percentage-point lead in August to trailing by six points this month. Data compiled by FiveThirtyEight found that Johnson is now leading in polls by an average of 3.4 points.
Voters also will cast ballots in the race for the Wisconsin Congressional 7th District seat between Republican incumbent Tom Tiffany and Democrat challenger Richard Ausman.
A slight voting edge is currently held by Democrats with 220 voting members compared with 212 Republicans and three vacancies.
Voters also will decide contested state races for Wisconsin governor, lt. governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. Voters in this area also will cast ballots in races for the Wisconsin Assembly 87th District and Wisconsin State Senate 29th District seats.
The Wisconsin Governor race is between Democrat incumbent Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels. The contest has been exceedingly tight. Ever since the start of October, the candidates have been within 1 percentage point of each other, according to the FiveThirtyEight.com polling average.
The gubernatorial election will have a big impact on state politics, because Wisconsin’s legislative maps are highly favorable to the GOP, with little chance of significant gains by the minority Democrats in this election and perhaps the next decade. That means that Evers would be the last bulwark against Republican control in the state, as indeed he has been for much of his term, sparring almost constantly with the legislature.
Lt. Gov. candidates on the ticket are Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth. There is no incumbent as Barnes did not seek re-election to run for the U.S. Senate.
The Wisconsin State Attorney General race is between Democrat incumbent Josh Kaul and Republican challenger Eric Toney.
The Wisconsin Secretary of State race is between Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette and Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck.
The Wisconsin State Treasurer race is between Democrat Aaron Richardson and Republican John Leiber. There is no incumbent as Sarah Godlewski did not seek re-election to run for the U.S. Senate before bowing out before the primary election.
The race for Wisconsin Assembly 87th District representative is between Republican incumbent Jim Edming and Democrat challenger Elizabeth Riley.
The race for the Wisconsin State Senate 29th District seat is between Democrat Bob Look and Republican Cory Tomczyk. This seat is currently held by Jerry Petrowski, a Republican who did not seek re-election.
Uncontested county races for sheriff and clerk of courts are also on the ballot.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Nov. 8.
