Ladysmith School District voters will face two referendum questions in the April 5 Spring Election.
One question asks permission to exceed the state revenue limit by $600,000 per year for five years for operational expenses. Key priorities being addressed in this question include student services, staff costs and general maintenance.
Another question asks permission to sell $21 million in bonds to make capital improvements at the middle and high school and replace the roof at the elementary school. Key priorities being addressed in this question include safety and security, infrastructure and building systems and classroom remodel and construction.
These are two separate questions voters will decide.
This proposed new debt would be taken on as past referendum debt is being paid off. Passage of the operations and building referendums would allow the district to make building repairs without increasing school district taxes, officials said.
“There is no tax increase over the current level for both referendum questions,” said School District Administrator Laura Stunkel.
It is very important that both of these questions pass in order to serve students now and in the future, according to Stunkel. The infrastructure at Ladysmith Middle & High School “desperately needs to be replaced,” she said.
“We are faced with leaky roofs, plumbing issues and an unreliable heating system on a daily basis. If the referendum does not pass, our needs will not disappear,” Stunkel said.
The referendum questions resulted after a 1-1/2 year facility study and community task force process involving parents, non-parents, staff, students and business owners. This referendum will include replacing major building systems that have outlived their useful life, safety and security, ADA improvements, upgrades of classroom sizes and acoustics, a gym expansion to accommodate large group events, physical education and community activities and roof replacement at the middle and high school campus. This plan also includes a roof replacement at the elementary school.
District officials believe this is a good time to consider a referendum for several reasons, starting with the district can fund the entire project without increasing taxes over the current level. They also cite interest rates remaining near historic lows and facility needs are not going away with costs likely increasing as time goes on. The district also is applying for a Federal Emergency Management Agency storm shelter grant that would pay for more than half of the proposed new gym.
The current middle/high school complex is nearly 50 years old and has many pressing issues, according to district officials.
Classrooms throughout the building are undersized, lack flexible space for both large and small group learning and have acoustical issues that impact student learning. There is a shortage of gym space for middle school and high school students and a lack of flexible furniture for student collaboration. Floors, ceiling and cabinets are aging.
Infrastructure and building-wide systems have exceeded their service life including major systems like heating, ventilating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and lighting. Parking lots need repairs as does the exterior envelope including roof, brick tuckpointing and foundation. Restrooms do not meet accessibility requirements for Americans with Disabilities Act. Locker room lockers are worn out. Auditorium components need to be addressed. The elementary school roof would be replaced.
Safety and security concerns would address inadequate security at the main entrance, inadequate drainage at athletic fields, unsafe bleachers and press box and classroom walls and doors that are not structurally sound for daily operations.
The upgrades at the football field involve natural grass and not synthetic turf. The new gym is not a full-size varsity competition gym. It will be used for middle school games, youth sports, middle school physical education classes and community purposes.
Investing in the local school is an investment into the future, Stunkel said.
“Having a school campus that the community can be proud of, will help the economic growth of Ladysmith,” Stunkel said.
