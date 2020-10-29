Electors will head to the polls, Tuesday, to cast ballots in the Presidential election and numerous other races.
Polling locations will open at 7 a.m., Nov. 3, and remain open until 8 p.m. Early voting procedures vary locally with a Nov. 3 deadline for all absentee and mail ballots being received by local clerks to be counted. Voters may register at their polling place on Election Day.
The General Election will include races for President and Vice President of the United States, Representative in Congress, Wisconsin State Senator only in even-numbered districts, Wisconsin Assembly District Representative and District Attorney. County races on the ballot will include county clerk and register of deeds.
Rusk County is one of 11 counties in the state with an advisory referendum on a state policy matter, asking if the Wisconsin legislature should ban gerrymandering and adopt a process of independent, non-partisan redistricting.
Also on the ballot only for Ladysmith voters is a special election for mayor of the city.
Several towns also are conducting local referendums mainly dealing with how town clerks are chosen.
With the high volume of absentee requests, returns and updates provided to the Rusk County clerk’s office to enter into the state system the county was at a 70 percent absentee return rate as of Tuesday morning this week. There have been 2,168 applications with 1,516 ballots returned. In person absentee started Oct. 20 and the clerk’s office is receiving updates daily.
In the presidential race, voters will choose between Republican incumbents President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Other candidates on the ballot include those from the Constitution, Libertarian and American Solidarity parties.
In the race for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district, incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany (R-Minocqua) will face Democrat challenger Tricia Zunker (D-Wausau). This race is a repeat of a May 12 special election in which Tiffany defeated Zunker with 57 percent of the vote. Tiffany is currently serving the remaining term of previous Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned last year due to health concerns about his family’s newborn daughter. The current term expires in January.
Also on the ballot is a race for who will represent Wisconsin Assembly District 87 that includes the municipalities of Ladysmith and Medford and spans all of Rusk and Taylor counties, most of Sawyer County and small parts of Clark and Marathon counties. Incumbent Republican Jim Edming (R-Glen Flora) will face Democrat challenger Richard Pulcher (D-Lublin) in this race.
County offices on the ballot include:
A race for Rusk County Clerk is between Democrat incumbent Loren Beebe and Republican challenger Connie Meyer.
A race for Rusk County Register of Deeds is between Democrat incumbent Judy Srp and Republican challenger Mary Berg.
An uncontested race for Rusk County District Attorney features Democrat incumbent Annette Barna, who is running unopposed.
An uncontested race for Rusk County Treasurer features Republican Verna Nielsen, who is running unopposed.
Ladysmith voters will cast ballots in a special non-partisan election for city mayor featuring Kalvin Vacho and Jim West, who are facing off to fill a remaining term that expires in April 2022. The seat is currently held by Acting Mayor Al Hraban, who was appointed to the position after previous mayor, Alan Christianson, declined the office last spring to accept employment with the city.
Voters in the towns of Grant, South Fork and True will decide referendums asking if the town clerk should be an appointed position.
A policy matter at the end of Rusk County ballots is a question asking, “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”
Every 10 years, after the Census is completed, each state must set new district lines to reflect changes in where people live, and each district needs to have roughly the same number of people in it. The Census Bureau is planning on delivering the data from its 2020 Census to the states next year.
Proponents of changing the current redistricting method say the current process has resulted in gerrymandered boundaries that give one political party a numeric advantage over the other.
The non-binding question is advisory in nature, which means it is only a recommendation to the state legislature.
Rusk County is one of 11 counties with this question on the ballot along with Adams, Bayfield, Brown, Crawford, Door, Dunn, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Rusk and Waushara counties. To date, 17 counties and more than a dozen municipalities have already passed such non-binding referendums, and by overwhelming margins each time.
The Rusk County Board has voted in favor of fair maps.
COVID-19 voting guidance includes:
Voting in Person if You Are Well
If you are voting in person, please continue to follow these precautions:
n Practice good physical distancing (maintain at least 6 ft from non-household members whenever possible).
nWearing a face covering is highly encouraged. However, it is not required in order to vote.
nAvoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
nWash your hands or use hand sanitizer before or after visiting the polling location.
Voting in Person While Under Quarantine
nPractice physical distancing (maintain at least 6 feet from non-household members whenever possible).
nWearing a face covering is highly encouraged. However, it is not required in order to vote.
nWash your hands or use hand sanitizer before or after visiting the polling location.
nConsider curbside voting. Contact your municipal clerk ahead of time to learn more about curbside voting procedures at your polling place.
*Please wear your mask and stay distanced from other voters and poll workers.
Voting in Person
While Under Isolation
nConsider curbside voting. Contact your municipal clerk ahead of time to learn more about curbside voting procedures at your polling place.
nWearing a face covering is highly encouraged. However, it is not required in order to vote.
nPractice physical distancing at all times.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, any voter who is immunocompromised, was exposed to or has symptoms of COVID-19, or has a disability must be allowed to curbside vote.
