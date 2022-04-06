By Luke Klink
A former Ladysmith teacher was sentenced in federal court Thursday, March, 31, on charges related to child pornography.
McKenzie W. Johnson, 35, Ladysmith, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography. The prison sentence will be followed by 20 years of supervised release.
A plea agreement called for a sentence from 15 to 20 years with Johnson requesting 15 years.
Johnson pleaded guilty to these charges on Jan. 13.
At the time Johnson committed these offenses he was a business education teacher at Ladysmith Middle & High School. While a few building staff members witnessed his arrest on school grounds last August, there were no students in the building at the time.
Johnson resigned from the school district the day of his arrest, officials there said. Officials do not believe any children in this area are involved.
In a sentencing memorandum, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea stated as a teacher, Johnson is a person society should generally trust with their children.
“This defendant, however, repeatedly abused that trust and sexually exploited several teenage and pre-teen girls,” O’Shea said.
Prosecutors argued for a 20 year sentence followed by lengthy supervised release as sufficient to reflect the gravity of the crimes and meet other sentencing requirements.
In March 2021, the mother of a 13-year-old girl in California called law enforcement, reporting she discovered explicit messages between her daughter and a man later identified as Johnson. Court documents state the girl met Johnson, who claimed to be 10 years younger than he actually was, on Omegle, a free anonymous on-line chat website that allows users to socialize without the need to register. The service randomly pairs users in one-on-one chat sessions where they chat anonymously using the names “You” and “Stranger” or “Stranger 1” and “Stranger 2.” They had been chatting for one or two months. The girls also told her mother they transitioned from Omegle to Zoom and email and that the girl was nude when she talked with the defendant on video chat.
Court documents state after switching to email, Johnson asked to see the girl’s breasts and if she would dance for him. He also exposed his penis to her.
Officers reviewed the emails between the girl and Johnson and saw he referred to her as “baby gurl” and they both said “I love you” to each other, according to court documents. Johnson also told the girl to delete all the emails between them.
Even though Johnson used the fake name “Sam Schumaker” on Omegle, agents were able to identify him as the person with whom the girl was communicating.
Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home in Ladysmith and found numerous images and videos he recorded of live-streams of the 13-year-old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
They also found a video the defendant recorded of a live-stream of an 11-year-old, in which the defendant instructs her on how to insert a sharpie into her vagina and to adjust her hand so he can get a better view.
Agents interviewed Johnson the same day the search warrant was executed.
Johnson first denied knowing anything about the email address used to communicate with the girl. When questioned further, he admitted that he created the email address and was its sole user. He allegedly admitted meeting the girl on Omegle and creating a code word to find her on the anonymous platform.
“He admitted that halfway through his relationship with [the girl], he learned that she was 14, but that he continued communicating with her. He further admitted they participated in Zoom sessions where both were naked and masturbating,” O’Shea states in the sentencing memorandum.
After initially lying to the agents and saying there would not be child pornography on any of his devices, he told officers there were “a lot” of videos on his iPad, according to court documents.
“[Johnson] said that while he primarily communicated with [the girl] from his home, he also emailed her from the school when he was working,” O’Shea stated in the sentencing memorandum.
Johnson admitted to using Omegle to chat with about five children, some as young as 10 years old, according to O’Shea.
“During these conversations, the children would be naked and exposing their genitals. He also used Omegle and other platforms to exchange child pornography with others,” O’Shea stated.
Agents searched Johnson’s home and found several electronic devices which were later searched. On these devices, agents found “conservatively,” more than 1,000 images of child sexual assault material. One of the videos found was a screen-recorded chat with a second girl on Discord, a voice-over-internet, instant messaging and digital distribution platform where users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files in private chats or community groups.
The second girl is an 11-year-old who Johnson instructs on how to insert a sharpie in her vagina.
“Not only does [Johnson instruct [the second girl] what to do with the marker, he also instructs her on how to adjust her hand so he can get a better view,” O’Shea states in the sentencing memorandum.
Neither side objected to the guidelines in the pre-sentence report.
O’Shea argued the U.S. Sentencing Commission issued a new report last June on the Federal Sentencing of Child Pornography Non-Production Offenses. It emphasized the seriousness of non-production offenses, noting that child pornography offenses normalize the sexual abuse of children and may promote existing tendencies towards sex offending and the production of new images. It also found the rise of the internet facilitated the growth of online child pornography “communities” in chat rooms and other online platforms.
The Commission noted additional factors a court can consider at sentencing include the content of the offender’s child pornography collection and nature of the offender’s collecting behavior. A court also can consider the offender’s degree of involvement with other offenders, particularly in an internet community devoted to child pornography and child sexual exploitation, and the offender’s engagement in sexually abusive or exploitative conduct in addition to the child pornography offense.
“The images and videos of [the two girls] and the other images in the Johnson’s collection was disturbing. The defendant possessed at least 1,000 images, some of which were toddlers,” O’Shea states. “The presence of such young victims makes his criminal activity all the more serious and egregious. Additionally, this was not a case where the defendant randomly stumbled upon child pornography on one occasion. Instead, this is a defendant who has been involved with child pornography for 20 years.”
O’Shea argued Johnson used multiple forums to engage with like-minded individuals and exchange explicit images with them, and he sexually exploited several underage girls.
“{Johnson] is in certain respects, every parent’s worst nightmare: a predator hiding in plain sight. The defendant’s perceived normalcy and kindness as described in his letters of support is part of what makes him so dangerous. He was a teacher, who in addition to a student’s parents, is responsible for molding children and preparing them for the future. Instead, he used the internet to sexually exploit children in other classrooms,” O’Shea stated.
O’Shea argued Johnson’s offense was neither a one-time event, nor a multiple-time event with a single victim.
“This defendant exploited multiple children, some as young as 10 years old, on multiple occasions. By his own admission, he has been looking at child sexual abuse material for the last 20 years. While claiming that he was sexually attracted to girls between the ages of 12 and 14, agents found multiple images and videos of prepubescent children, including toddlers. While the defendant was convicted of just one count, his conduct occurred countless times over a lengthy period. It was not a single isolated event and a 20-year sentence reflects that,” O’Shea said.
Written and verbal testimony was presented in support of Johnson with his legal counsel citing the extraordinary support demonstrates his potential for rehabilitation.
Johnson’s attorneys said Johnson spent many years moving up the ranks at Sacred Heart Hospital, beginning as a file clerk and eventually becoming the “well-respected” and “well-compensated” Director of Education for the hospital. In 2018, he began to sense restructuring at the hospital could bring unwanted changes. After considering his future, he found he most enjoyed the teaching aspect of his job and decided to go back to school to become a teacher.
Court documents state Johnson struggled to find work as a beginning teacher, before being hired in Ladysmith. He also struggled with social isolation, especially during the pandemic. He began to rely more on socializing on-line, chatting with adults but also interacting with children.
Court documents state Johnson’s interest in children was a behavior he had “managed in secret” while looking at child pornography for many years.
“He had thrived in many areas of his life, had deep friendships and community, but this aspect of his life had always kept him in some form of isolation. He would make efforts to stop or avoid this
habit. But he was terrified to seek the help he was sure he needed. The fear of revealing this issue was paralyzing. He feared that even mentioning it to the people he most trusted—his mother, his best friend, even a therapist—could ruin his life. It could ruin his relationships. It could label him a sex offender,” Johnson’s attorneys state.
In a letter to the court, Johnson’s mother called her son “an honest and hardworking member of society.”
“I could give you many examples of good things he did for other people and myself. And he, of course has been extra helpful and supportive of me since his father’s death,” Johnson’s mother stated.
Johnson’s older brother wrote, “I consider my brother to be one of the most selfless, loyal, caring people I know.”
A friend wrote of Johnson, “I consider him one of my best friends. He was there for my college graduations, my engagement, my wedding, and he has held my son on multiple occasions. I feel like I know Mac, his character, and his values very well.”
A couple calling themselves “proud adoptive parents” of Johnson, saying they have known him since grade school. “McKenzie is part of our family and we consider him our third son. He is part of all our family birthdays, celebrations and sorrows. He is a kind and considerate, thoughtful and the best-best friend anyone could ask for and is the kind of son any parent would be proud of,” their letter to the court states.
O’Shea called Johnson’s denial of sending images of the first girl to others “hollow” as Johnson admitted to sharing child sexual abuse material on several occasions. Johnson was never questioned about whether he distributed images of the second girl because agents did not learn of his conduct with her until analyzing his devices later in the investigation.
A parent of the second girl wrote to the court, stating, “The knowledge of the event haunts me in a way I will never recover. I will always wonder about teachers around my kids, I’m paranoid to what I say and do and allow all devices for me and my family. I simply don’t look or trust in the world anymore.”
There is no evidence the defendant sexually assaulted any child or traveled to meet anybody, according to O’Shea.
“But his actions in having ongoing one-on-one “relationships” with numerous children, engaging with these children in a sexually explicit manor — in some cases directing them how to engage in that conduct, then creating videos of these children engaged in sexually explicit conduct at his direction, cannot be ignored,” O’Shea said. “His actions warrant a substantial punishment.”
A 20-year sentence in this case reflects the seriousness of the offense, promotes respect for the law, and provides just punishment, according to O’Shea. He argued the mandatory minimum 15 year sentence would not.
O’Shea also noted grave concerns over the high rate of recidivism among convicted sex offenders and their dangerousness as a class. He added the sentence should deter Johnson from engaging in further criminal behavior, deter others from attempting to commit such awful crimes against children, and protect the public by ensuring Johnson does not have another opportunity to victimize other children.
“The fact that the defendant will be subject to restrictions and supervised release when he gets out of prison does not offer any guarantee that he will not offend again,” O’Shea stated. “This defendant, through the crimes documented in this case, has shown himself to be a deceitful, serial offender with no demonstrated ability or attempts to cease or control his behavior. He repeatedly victimized multiple girls with no sign that he planned to stop before he was caught.”
U.S. District Judge William M. Conley noted Johnson led a dual life with his friends and family who had no idea he was preying on young girls.
Conley said the defendant was bright, but manipulative, and willing to engage in horrendous behavior with young girls.
Conley was concerned the defendant left his job at a hospital to become a teacher of students the same age he was attracted to, saying the defendant teaching children was like an alcoholic going to a bar.
Johnson faced maximum prison sentences of 30 years on the first charge and 20 years on the second charge, followed by lifetime supervision. Fines of $250,000 also were possible on each charge.
The charges against Johnson were the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Ladysmith School District, and the Fontana, California Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman prosecuted this case.
