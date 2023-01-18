Fire destroyed a home last week, marking the third structure fire in the a little more than a month for the Ladysmith Fire Department.
Two fire departments responded to the blaze on Friday, Jan. 13, at N5937 Dam Rd., in the town of Dewey. Ladysmith firefighters were paged at 7:20 a.m.
A caller advised it was a chimney fire with smoke in the house. The home was not fully engulfed.
A second caller advised the house roof is on fire with flames visible.
A responding deputy said the house was fully engulfed.
Ladysmith fire requested mutual aid from the Bruce Fire Department for tanker and manpower assistance.
Arriving firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire visible from the east part of the house.
Flames spread quickly through the entire structure, according to Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs.
“It is considered a total loss at this time including its contents,” Gibbs said.
Rusk County property records show the home is owned by Donald Woodyatt.
The fire was reported under control at 8:57 a.m., about 90 minutes after it was first called into dispatch.
Two occupants of the home and with their two dogs were able to get out. Red Cross was contacted to help the family.
Mutual aid was provided by the Bruce Fire Department, which responded with tankers and firefighters.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Rusk County Ambulance Service and Jump River Electric Cooperative also responded.
The cause of the fire is unknown, according to Gibbs.
A social media fundraising page benefitting the family said the house was custom built by the owner and the family’s “forever dream house” with reclaimed barn wood for the floors. All the cabinetry was self-built. The home was stuffed full of antiques and handmade quilts from a lifetime of collecting.
“Thankfully my dad, my stepmom and their two dogs all got out OK, which is the most important thing and we are all so grateful, said Michelle Woddyatt, the gofundme website organizer. “Of course insurance will kick in at some point and help them with the big things, but so much of what they had is irreplaceable.”
“My dad and stepmom are both retired and on fixed incomes, and they are going to have immediate expenses for clothing and personal items and medications that were lost and that is what this [gofundme site] is for.
The Ladysmith Fire Department was on scene until 11:15 a.m., staying at the scene for almost four hours.
No injuries were reported.
The Ladysmith Fire Department also responded with three other area fire departments, to a structure fire on New year’s Eve at Rusk County Farm Supply in the city’s downtown. It also responded to an overnight house fire on Dec. 7 in the 600 block of First Street in the city. Both calls involved fire rekindles and follow-up responses on the next days.
