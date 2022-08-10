The Ladysmith School District was denied grant funds that would have souped up an already planned new gymnasium included in a $21 million renovation project at Ladysmith Middle & High School, and turned it into a multi-million sports complex and “community safe room” storm shelter.
The school board voted last August to apply for a FEMA grant that if authorized would fund a large part of the gym project, and allowed construction funds to be shifted to other areas. The return on the investment of making the application would have been a new $2.31 million gymnasium storm shelter facility, mostly funded through a FEMA grant. If awarded, the school district could have been eligible for $1.4 million in FEMA funding to be matched locally with $908,952.
The local share could have come from a variety of sources including donations and funds tied to the recently approved building referendum addressing major school improvements.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel confirmed last week the FEMA funding sources were not approved for the proposed dome-style structure.
“The grant dollars would have provided us additional features like bathrooms, locker rooms and additional storage space, as well as a safe place for our community in the event of a storm,” Stunkel said.
The school board approved last year paying $9,500 in a consulting contract to write for the grant.
Jordan Buss, of JBAD Solutions LLC, told the board at its monthly meeting last August, the FEMA grant helps reduce risk to individuals and property from natural disasters and lessen risk on federal funding from future disasters. The goal is to break the cycle of damage, reconstruction and repeated damage, he said then.
“We identify the population that we are trying to house in the case of a tornado,” said Buss, a Spencer School Board member.
The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program supports states, local communities, tribes and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects, reducing the risks they face from disasters and natural hazards. The BRIC program principles are supporting communities through capability- and capacity-building; encouraging and enabling innovation; promoting partnerships; enabling large projects; maintaining flexibility; and providing consistency.
There were 21 BRIC applications made in Wisconsin and all were not selected, did not meet requirements or identified for further review. Proposed school safe room projects in Ladysmith, Barron, Medford, Platteville, Hillsboro, Grantsburg, Cuba City, Royall and Potosi were not selected. A Radisson Community Safe Room proposal was identified for further review.
FEMA received 788 sub-applications for BRIC funding of which 369 have been selected for further review as part of the state and tribal set-aside.
Through the National Competition, FEMA selected 53 large competitive projects based on the highest composite score until the funding amount available had been reached.
For fiscal year 2021, FEMA received applications for $4.16 billion in federal cost share. The total proposed project costs exceeded $6.44 billion.
According to a presentation to the board, the community safe room could have housed up to a combined 768 students and staff at Ladysmith Middle & High School and also the surrounding resident and business populations. Buss told the board last year there are 69 homes and 24 business employees in the eligible area. The eligible area covers an area where individuals could get to the community safe room within 5 minutes, or about a half-mile radius.
To serve this eligible population, the proposal called for construction of a new 6,600 square foot storm shelter. This breaks down to 4,600 square feet of main use area, 1,500 square feet for hallways, 250 square feet for mechanical equipment, 200 square feet for restrooms and 50 square feet for storage.
Buss added if school district officials want to go with a larger facility, any extra costs will come from local financial responsibility. If officials want smaller, the project could be reduced in square footage and population served. The costs discussed are estimates for what can be applied for and not a construction bid.
“We planned to use that grant money to enhance the new gymnasium that is part of our new construction in our referendum project. We budgeted for a gym within the scope of the project,” Stunkel said.
“FEMA could roughly pay for 60 percent of a construction project if you were successful in your application,” Buss told the board last year.
Buss also told the board last year all five of his FEMA grant applications were not funded in 2021, with none total awarded in the Midwest last year.
The highly competitive national grant program had a record $550 million in funding available for the 2020 fiscal year. It has $1 billion available for the 2021 fiscal year.
Buss believed there was greater potential this year due to the doubling of available funds, which did not pan out.
Buss successfully wrote similar grants in the past for school districts in Spencer for $2.93 million, in Luck for $2.22 million, Abbotsford for $2.19 million and Owen-Withee for $1.93 million.
District officials were not approaching the referendum with a plan to have FEMA money fund some of the work, according to Stunkel. She added the FEMA grant was just considered as an added funding source being looked at.
“It doesn’t take the gym concept away. We are still going for an additional gym, but it frees up a little bit of money to go somewhere else,” Stunkel said.
Stunkel, last year, called the grant application a gamble, but added it is a small investment that could pump significant federal money into the school district’s building proposal.
“We may spend $9,500 and not get the grant. We have to be OK with that,” Stunkel said. “If we did get the grant it would bring more than $1 million in additional dollars into our gym structure.”
Buss estimated the FEMA Benefit Cost Analysis at Ladysmith Middle & High School is relatively low at 1.27 compared with a BCA of 1.89 in Abbotsford, 1.76 in Luck and 2.51 in Owen-Withee. He said Ladysmith would not have been selected over these school districts in past funding cycles based on the low BCA, but he added there are other metrics that go into the selection process.
Buss’ fee was a percent of the federal grant application.
The application deadline was Jan. 22, 2022. Selection announcements were expected in June 2022 with awards in December 2022.
Recipients have three years to complete their project, and work cannot start until a grant is awarded.
The standard cost-share for these types of projects are 75 percent federal and 25 percent local. This changes for small impoverished communities, where it breaks to 90 percent federal and 10 percent local.
Graphics shown to the school board show a projected cost-share for Ladysmith of 60.6 percent FEMA funding and 39.4 percent local funding.
Projects must be located within a FEMA Wind Zone Region and not in a floodplain.
The construction of the new gym will start next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.