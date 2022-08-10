FEMA denies grant

Ladysmith School officials learned last week the district was declined in its application for a FEMA grant to help fund a community storm shelter that would double as a gymnasium, similar to the structure above.

The Ladysmith School District was denied grant funds that would have souped up an already planned new gymnasium included in a $21 million renovation project at Ladysmith Middle & High School, and turned it into a multi-million sports complex and “community safe room” storm shelter.

The school board voted last August to apply for a FEMA grant that if authorized would fund a large part of the gym project, and allowed construction funds to be shifted to other areas. The return on the investment of making the application would have been a new $2.31 million gymnasium storm shelter facility, mostly funded through a FEMA grant. If awarded, the school district could have been eligible for $1.4 million in FEMA funding to be matched locally with $908,952.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.