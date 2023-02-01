The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, last week, to approve a total cost package tied to a recently passed $21 million referendum to make building and grounds improvements at the district’s two schools.

The board approved a “Guaranteed Maximum Price” total of  $20.85 million for all earthwork, additions, renovations, interior finishes, roofing, mechanical, electrical and low-voltage work at Ladysmith Middle & High School. This GMP also includes appropriate contingencies, job general conditions and consumables, management costs and fees, architect costs, required bonds, permits and insurances.

