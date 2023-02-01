The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, last week, to approve a total cost package tied to a recently passed $21 million referendum to make building and grounds improvements at the district’s two schools.
The board approved a “Guaranteed Maximum Price” total of $20.85 million for all earthwork, additions, renovations, interior finishes, roofing, mechanical, electrical and low-voltage work at Ladysmith Middle & High School. This GMP also includes appropriate contingencies, job general conditions and consumables, management costs and fees, architect costs, required bonds, permits and insurances.
More than 60 competitive bids were received. Low-bidders were interviewed for accuracy and completeness for proper insurance and bonds. Alternate voluntary deductions were considered for budget and quality purposes.
District administrators now will finalize the GMP with project manager Kraus-Anderson, which is responsible for keeping to this cost target as the district’s project manager.
Kraus Anderson Director of Education Vice President John Huenink noted “value management” done after bids came in helped the bottom line. He noted familiarity the school district has with local contractors who have worked in the school district before as helping avoid a learning curve “value engineering” suggestions in controlling costs.
“It’s a good story, but it did come with a lot of work not only from the architects and engineers but staff, too, on making good decisions,” Huenink said. “We wanted to be here on Jan. 23 to get the contracts moving forward.”
To get the ball rolling, last November the board approved pre-purchase of some construction materials like bleachers, pre-cast materials and rooftop units to make sure those items were onsite when work was ready to go.
A building timeline calls for work to start this April, converting the existing LMHS library media center to classrooms by Aug. 25. Building a new second gym and library media center would run from June 2023 to March 2024. School classrooms will be remodeled this summer, completed by August. The front entrance, classrooms and locker room facilities are scheduled for improvements between January and March 2024.
Exterior bleachers are scheduled for summer 2023.
“We are going to start the additions, the new media center addition and then the new gym, that will start this spring as well,” Kraus Anderson Project Manager Gary Zifko told the board. “That work won’t get finished until next year, so around March of 2024.”
The time crunch will be this summer, getting classroom spaces renovated in time for the 2023-24 school year.
“Those are areas where a lot of work that needs to happen in a short amount of time but we have all the contractors now with your approval,” Zifko said of this summer, a time he referred to as “Summer Slam” for the big workload that will take place at this time.
In other matters, school board:
— Voted unanimously to approve technical science as a science department course addition. The decision comes a month after the board narrowly voted to remove chemistry as a requirement for high school graduation, wanting to give students more course options. At that time, the new course had not been determined but the goal was to make sure it was practical and had rigor. A chemistry course will still be available. This new course will focus on the application of challenging chemical, biological, physical and Earth science concepts to real world experiences through a hands-on, project-based curriculum. Students will work toward the analysis, application and synthesis of new knowledge and understanding linked to their professional interests and personal experiences. The board has to hire to fill this class teaching position.
— Unanimously approved a parent request for a student to opt out of Forward Testing. Such request are rare. There was no board debate.
— Unanimously approved open enrollment seats for the 2023-24 school year. The only space concern is in next year’s third grade where only two seats are available. Special education is also tight at the middle and high school.
— Heard the December students of the month are Alexis Bowen in sixth grade, EllaMae Crabb in seventh grade, Erica Pederson in eighth grade, Ava Pavlik in ninth grade, Jacob Wozniak and Lois Zimmer in 10th grade and Madeline Bunton in 12th grade.
— Unanimously approved the resignations of Rycki Moravec as high school science teacher, Debbie Palumbo in food services and Shawna Strzok as elementary school paraprofessional. The board approved the employment of Michaela Webb as middle school girls basketball coach, Kristi Flohr as high school science long-term substitute, Shonell Parker as LMHS library assistant longterm substitute and Korina Colliver as 4K paraprofessional. The board also approved the extra duty contract for Matt Bunton the zero hour chemistry class. The board also approved the retirement of Shelli Hanson as second grade teacher.
— Set the next meeting dates of Feb. 15 and March 15.
