COVID-19 activity has declined with daily cases nationwide down 75 percent in the last month.
That trend is being seen in Wisconsin, where 16 counties saw their disease activity drop from “critically high” to “very high” as of the latest data available Feb. 8.
Still critically high is Rusk County, along with neighboring Sawyer and Taylor counties. Now at the lower “very high” categorization are neighboring Barron, Washburn, Price and Chippewa counties.
Between Jan. 26 and Feb. 8, in Wisconsin, the case burden was 1,082.6 per 100,000 people. This case burden was critically high. There were 63,142 new cases in Wisconsin. Above 1,000 is considered a critically high threshold for case burden. During this same time, Rusk County had critically high case activity. This categorization is created by combining Rusk County’s critically high burden of 1,098.3 per 100,000 people and their trajectory showing shrinking in cases.
Wisconsin has a 44 percent shrinking case trajectory between Jan. 26 and Feb. 8.
On Jan. 27, in Wisconsin, there were 9,256 new confirmed cases. On Feb. 9, in Wisconsin, there were 3,419 new confirmed cases.
Wisconsin is back to pre-surge levels of cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
There were 2,123 new cases identified in the latest tests. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wisconsin’s 7-day average fell again to 2,337 cases per day, the first time it’s below 2,500 since early November.
The positivity rate decreased half a percentage point from 11.9 percent to 11.4 percent of all tests in the past week coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus, the lowest since mid-November.
The DHS calculates the state is averaging 17 deaths per day. It says 7 of the 23 deaths happened in the past 30 days, and the DHS only counts recent deaths in the 7-day average, which is now the lowest since the end of November.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported statewide Feb. 11 showing 1,052 total COVID-19 patients with 204 of these in ICU. Patients have decreased by 68 in the 1-day total and 296 in the 7-day total. ICU patients have decreased by 24 in the 1-day total and 73 in the 7-day total.
The WHA also reported regional data including the northwest part of the state Feb. 11 showing 77 total COVID-19 patients with 9 of these in ICU. Patients have decreased by 4 in the 1-day total and 21 in the 7-day total. ICU patients have decreased by 2 in the 1-day total but increased by 2 in the 7-day total.
New hospitalizations are at six-month lows.
Since the pandemic began in early 2020, Wisconsin has logged 1.55 million total cases and 12,877 deaths. Nationwide, there have been 77.6 million cases and 918,000 deaths.
COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
DHS says due to a technical issue it won’t be able to update vaccination data before Monday, Feb. 14. These were the vaccination figures as of Wednesday, Feb. 9:
n Ages 5-11: Statewide 25.7% received vaccine/21.1% completed vaccinations compared with Rusk County where 8.7% received vaccine/7.7% completed vaccinations;
n Ages 12-17: 59.7% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations compared with Rusk County where 28.0% received vaccine/26.2% completed vaccinations;
n Ages 18-24: 58.8% received vaccine/52.8% completed vaccinations compared with Rusk County where 34.9% received vaccine/31.8% completed vaccinations;
n Ages 25-34: 63.0% received vaccine/58.0% completed vaccinations compared with Rusk County where 31.4% received vaccine/28.3% completed vaccinations;
n Ages 35-44: 68.4% received vaccine/64.5% completed vaccinations compared with Rusk County where 39.9% received vaccine/37.6% completed vaccinations;
n Ages 45-54: 71.0% received vaccine/67.7% completed vaccinations compared with Rusk County where 43.8% received vaccine/41.5% completed vaccinations;
n Ages 55-64: 77.7% received vaccine/74.7% completed vaccinations compared with Rusk County where 56.4% received vaccine/54.3% completed vaccinations; and
n Ages 65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine/82.2% completed vaccinations compared with Rusk County where 63.9% received vaccine/61.4% completed vaccinations;
There are 59.7 percent of residents statewide who have completed the vaccine series compared with 40.7 percent of Rusk County residents. There are 63.5 percent of residents statewide who have received at least one dose compared with 42.9 percent of Rusk County residents.
Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. Local public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.
Rusk County Public Health did not have a COVID-19 update this week, Monday, due to staffing shortages. Its next update was rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Find a vaccine site at vaccines.gov from the Centers for Disease Control. Enter your ZIP code, and the search tool will identify locations near you. Vaccines may be available through local health care providers and the Rusk County Public Health Department at 715-532-2299.
