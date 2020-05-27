There were no positive results for COVID-19 in a recent free drive through mobile testing site held in Rusk County, but results from a handful of other tests remain pending.
There were 119 total tests administered at the May 19 event at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. Those tested included 99 from Rusk County, 13 from Chippewa County, five from Barron County, one from Sawyer County and one from Taylor County.
Most Rusk County residents tested were from Ladysmith with others from Bruce, Weyerhaeuser, Sheldon, Tony, New Auburn, Hawkins, Glen Flora and Conrath. Most were over 50. Reported symptoms included cough, body aches, headache, short of breath, fatigue, sore throat and diarrhea.
Rusk County had reported no new COVID-19 cases for several weeks with a total of four positive cases so far in the pandemic with 263 negative test results. There are five test results pending.
Health Department Director Jeremy Jacobs told the Rusk County Board Tuesday that results showing a possible fifth positive COVID-19 case in the county are pending.
The drive-through testing is a separate event and is segregated from the county’s reported test numbers.
UPDATE: On Wednesday, May 27, a fifth case has now been confirmed by the Rusk County Public Health Dept.
