The Rusk County Health Department reported three new deaths linked to the coronavirus in the last week.
On Tuesday, the department reported 10 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Department statistics showed seven deaths in the county last Friday with two deaths reported this week Monday and another on Tuesday.
The department’s Tuesday report this week showed 14 new positive cases with 40 moved to recovered. There are currently 272 active cases in the county.
Since the pandemic began last spring, county health officials have logged 972 total positives, 690 recoveries and 47 hospitalizations.
“We cannot stress the importance of everyone in the community doing their part to protect others. It’s very important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19,” county health officials posted on social media. “Wash your hands often, physical distance if you must go out and wear a fabric face covering or mask if you must go out. We need everyone’s help to stop the spread.”
Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced new COVID-19 guidance on quarantine duration, supporting the Center for Disease Control guidelines to shorten quarantine for close contacts. DHS officials said the new CDC guidelines will go into effect for Wisconsinites on Monday, Dec. 7.
“For many, there may be barriers that make quarantining for a full 14 days extremely challenging,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites.”
Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so continue to monitor yourself. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea
While a 14-day quarantine is still the safest option, this new guidance takes into account emerging scientific evidence on quarantine periods, and recognizes the difficulty many Wisconsinites may have complying with the full 14-day quarantine.
DHS now allows that people who do not develop symptoms can end their quarantine:
— After completing day 10 of quarantine without testing.
— After completing day 7 of quarantine and receiving a negative test result (molecular or antigen) that was collected within 48 hours of the end of quarantine.
People must continue to monitor for symptoms for the full 14 days. If symptoms develop following the end of quarantine, people are advised to immediately isolate, contact their health care provider, and get tested.
DHS approved these guidelines for local departments to implement, according to Rusk County Public Health Nurse Anita Zimmer.
“Our department will continue to recommend the gold standard of 14 days but now there are options for people to reduce their quarantine days and return to school or work earlier than 14 days if they remain free of symptoms and continue to self monitor for the entire 14 days using one of these approved changes,” Zimmer said.
Information about when the upcoming COVID vaccine might become available locally was not provided, but details are being made public on the statewide delivery network.
While vaccines will be available soon for some, state officials warned this week that the bulk of the state population may not receive it before the fall of 2021.
Marshfield Clinic Health System will serve as an initial distribution site to serve northcentral Wisconsin in the state “hub-and-spoke” model for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services will provide Marshfield Clinic Health System with the vaccines, which will then be distributed to other health care systems, public health departments, other vaccinating organizations and long-term care facilities.
“Marshfield Clinic Health System has been preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine for the past several months,” said Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney. “We’ve been deeply engaged with the State Administration’s workgroup, and we are ready to store and administer the vaccine as soon as it is available.”
Vaccines are anticipated to be distributed to the hubs around Dec. 15. Front line health care workers and long-term care facilities will be the first to receive vaccinations after Wisconsin health officials give a final approval to begin administering vaccinations.
Pfizer and Moderna, are pharmaceutical companies with applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of their vaccine. The Health System’s Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield was chosen as a hub because of its ability to store Pfizer’s vaccine, which requires storage at about -80 degrees Celsius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.