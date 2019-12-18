Bruce school board members continued the discussion of an operations referendum for the spring election at the Dec. 9 meeting.
School board members will decide at the January school board meeting whether or not an operations referendum will put before the community on the April ballot.
The current operations referendum has one more year left.
Wording in Wisconsin state law, according to Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl, states that if low spending districts fail a referendum, the district will be locked in for three years. The mill rate and other figures contribute to the state budget for schools.
By the end of the school year, Bruce school will have paid off all of its debt. However, Sturzl said, “we have discussed that we have facility needs. We have an old well maintained building.” Maintaining the building is important.
Failing an operations referendum could result in a loss of $179 per student. Under the current and past operations referendum Bruce School has accomplished many needed improvements to the school.
Discussion of a healthy economy made school board members question the need and ability to pass an operations referendum. School board member Dan Golat spoke of acting fiscally responsible.
School board member Whitney Trott offered to wait until the fall election to give the school board additional time to gain a better understanding of what projects and figures for those projects the school would be facing.
Others agreed that maintaining the building and making updates is important to keep the value of the school while being prudent. Having a well layed out plan, with numbers, will help make the decision of whether or not an operations referendum is needed.
School board members will make a decision at the Monday, Jan. 13 meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m.
