Every February, people across the United States join together for a national effort to bring awareness to teen dating violence. Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM) is a critical opportunity to let people know that while teen dating violence does happen, it can be prevented through ongoing conversation. This year’s theme is “Be About It”.

“Be About It” is a continuation of last year’s theme, “Talk About It.” This year during TDVAM, we’re unapologetically about education, engagement, and empowerment, and we’re here to amplify the voices of teens and young adults, and those who support them, by uplifting positive, healthy, and safe relationships. Join us as we magnify our young people’s voices and highlight the issues teens face related to healthy relationships. Whether offering support, relationship education, or connecting someone to resources, “Be About It” calls on us all to create a world free from relationship abuse.

