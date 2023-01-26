Every February, people across the United States join together for a national effort to bring awareness to teen dating violence. Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM) is a critical opportunity to let people know that while teen dating violence does happen, it can be prevented through ongoing conversation. This year’s theme is “Be About It”.
“Be About It” is a continuation of last year’s theme, “Talk About It.” This year during TDVAM, we’re unapologetically about education, engagement, and empowerment, and we’re here to amplify the voices of teens and young adults, and those who support them, by uplifting positive, healthy, and safe relationships. Join us as we magnify our young people’s voices and highlight the issues teens face related to healthy relationships. Whether offering support, relationship education, or connecting someone to resources, “Be About It” calls on us all to create a world free from relationship abuse.
Conversations about healthy and unhealthy relationships are not only important to have at home but also in schools and public locations where teenagers often gather. A safe adult who could start these conversations may be a parent, teacher, coach, community member, or another adult who wants to help prevent teen dating violence. A focus on educating teens properly can reduce the rate of teen dating violence across the country by promoting healthy behaviors and stopping violence before it begins. Conversations about safe teen dating should involve identifying what is important in a relationship, including trust, respect, and how to give consent. By giving teens the appropriate tools to be successful in their relationships, identify red flags, and use effective communication, we are creating a positive and safe future for them and others.
LGBTQIA+ youth are more likely to experience virtual, physical, emotional, and sexual violence. For example, 43% of LGBT youth have reported being survivors of physical dating violence in comparison to 29% of heterosexual youth. 1 in 2 trans and nonbinary people will experience an abusive relationship. Youth may experience negative feedback from peers, educators, family, and society due to sexual orientation or gender identity. This creates an unsafe feeling for youth in all aspects of life, including school. A school’s positive emotional message and climate toward LGBTQIA+ youth is an important factor in mitigating bullying and other victimization tactics. Everyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or gender expression deserves a safe and healthy relationship.
1 in 3 teenagers will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse before adulthood, and that statistic is based on reported cases. Only 33% of teens who have experienced violence have ever told anyone. Some teenagers may have a lack of confidence or even a fear of what will happen if they tell or question their relationship. It is not always possible for an adult to recognize dating violence, even if they are well informed on the warning signs to watch for. A teenager may be dating someone who behaves differently around parents and educators, making it more difficult to identify. This is why it’s important for teens to learn warning signs or “red flags” of an unhealthy relationship themselves, so they can identify and put an end to them.
Interested in showing your support? Wear orange on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to raise awareness for TDVAM. Feel free to share your photos on social media with hashtags #BeAboutIt #TDVAM2023 #embracewi.
If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence or sexual assault, you are not alone! It is not your fault. Embrace is here to help. Contact Embrace for free, confidential advocacy and support at 1-800-924-0556 or text at 715-532-6976. For additional resources and information about teen dating violence visit teendvmonth.org and loveisrespect.org.
Embrace is the leading voice and comprehensive advocacy services provider for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the four-county service area of Northwestern Wisconsin. At Embrace, we provide unwavering support to survivors. Through education and awareness, we engage our communities and create multi-disciplinary partnerships to increase safety and equity advancing our mission of ending gender-based violence. We strive to create a courageous social change that will end all forms of oppression in our communities. Everyone deserves healthy communities and the support to thrive.
