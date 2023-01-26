Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light snow after midnight. Low 4F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light snow after midnight. Low 4F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.