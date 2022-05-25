Glenn Miller formed his first band in 1937; it attracted little notice. He proved the old adage: If at first you don’t succeed, try again.
Miller disbanded his first orchestra in early 1938 and immediately assembled a new one that would become much more than twice as nice.
The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements, The Glenn Miller Orchestra is world famous for hits like “In the Mood”, “Moonlight Serenade” and “Pennsylvania 6500”, among many others. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time.
“A band ought to have a sound all of its own. It ought to have a personality.” Glenn Miller once said.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform in Ladysmith at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 2, in the Ladysmith Middle/High School auditorium. Tickets are $20 in advance or $20 at the door. Children accompanied by an adult are free. Advance tickets are available at Rusk County Visitors’ Center and Toad House, both in Ladysmith. To reserve tickets call 715-313-0242 or go online at https://fvaa.weebly.com/.
“Rarely are we are able to book a show like the Glenn Miller Orchestra that normally appears on venues such as Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis or at Big Top Chataqua. It is a unique opportunity for local residents to hear this world famous orchestra perform in an intimate setting and, thanks to the supporters of Flambeau Valley Arts Association, at a moderate price,” said FVAA President Karen Ek.
The show is part of the “Golden Anniversary” 50th season of the Flambeau Valley Arts Association. FVAA was created by a group of residents interested in the arts. It continues to be supported by donations and is managed by an all-volunteer board. The non-profit organization provides residents of Rusk County and the surrounding area with opportunities to experience a variety of performances by outstanding artists.
“We hope area residents will take advantage of this rare opportunity to hear this renowned orchestra,” Ek said.
Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra Glenn Miller’s music is alive and well.
Over 18 musicians and singers bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound and perform those songs that everyone remembers… This is a show not to miss for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.
Miller’s short-term chart successes have seldom been duplicated and his group’s unprecedented dominance of early Your Hit Parade and Billboard singles charts resulted in 16 number-one singles and 69 Top Ten hits from the 121 singles. In just a 4-year career, Miller and His Orchestra’s songs spent a cumulative total of 664 weeks, nearly 13 years, on the charts, 79 of which were at the number-one position. Miller also has the distinction of three posthumous albums reaching number-one on Billboard charts: Glenn Miller in 1945, its follow-up in 1947, and his original recordings repackaged for the release of The Glenn Miller Story in 1954.
Alton Glenn Miller was born in Clarinda, Iowa on March 1, 1904. But it was in North Platte, Neb., several years later that Glenn actually got his musical start when, one day, his father brought home a mandolin. Glenn promptly traded it for an old battered horn, which he practiced every chance he got.
In fact his mother worried, “It got to where Pop and I used to wonder if he’d ever amount to anything.”
In 1923, Miller entered the University of Colorado, although he spent more time traveling to auditions and playing where and whenever he could. After flunking three of his five courses one semester, Glenn dropped out to concentrate on his career as a professional musician.
He toured with several orchestras and ended up in Los Angeles where he landed a spot in Ben Pollack’s group, a band that included a guy named Benny Goodman. Here, Miller also got the chance to write some arrangements. Arriving in New York City, he soon sent for, and married his college sweetheart, Helen Burger, in 1928, and for the next three years, earned his living as a free-lance trombonist and arranger.
Miller played and recorded with the likes of Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey (who on several of their records, featured an up-and-coming singer by the name of Bing Crosby), Gene Krupa, Eddie Condon and Coleman Hawkins. In addition, during that time, Glenn cut 18 sides for Goodman, and also worked for radio studio conductors like Victor Young, Carl Fenton and Jacques Renard. In 1934, Miller became the musical director of the Dorsey Band, and later went on to organize The Ray Noble Orchestra, which included such players as Charlie Spivak, Peewee Erwin, Bud Freeman, Johnny Mince, George Van Eps and Delmar Kaplan, among others.
In April 1935, Glenn Miller recorded, for the first time, under his own name. Using six horns, a rhythm section and a string quartet, he recorded “Moonlight on the Ganges” and “A Blues Serenade” for Columbia. But selling only a few hundred records, he continued his position with the Noble Orchestra.
In 1937, Glenn Miller stepped out to form his own band. There were a few recordings — one for Decca and one for Brunswick — a couple of week-long stints in New Orleans and Dallas, and many one-nighters, but it was not to be. Though the group would play one more date several days later in Bridgeport, Conn., Glenn gave his men their final notice on New Year’s Eve at the Valencia Ballroom in York, Pa. Broke, depressed and having no idea what he was going to do, he returned to New York City.
It is said that Miller could never remember precisely the moment he decided to emphasize his new reed section sound. But it was during this disheartening interim, that he realized the unique sound — produced by the clarinet holding the melodic line while the tenor sax plays the same note, and supported harmonically by three other saxophones — just might be the individual and easily recognizable style that would set his band apart from all the rest.
Formed in March 1938, the second Glenn Miller Orchestra — which would later include the likes of Tex Beneke, Marion Hutton, Ray Eberle, Paul Tanner, Johnny Best, Hal McIntyre and Al Klinck — soon began breaking attendance records all up and down the East Coast. At the New York State Fair in Syracuse it attracted the largest dancing crowd in the city’s history. The next night it topped Guy Lombardo’s all-time record at the Hershey Park Ballroom in Pennsylvania. The Orchestra was invited by ASCAP to perform at Carnegie Hall with three of the greatest bands ever — Paul Whiteman, Fred Waring and Benny Goodman — and created more of a stir than any of them.
There were record-breaking recordings, as well, such as “Tuxedo Junction”, which sold 115,000 copies in the first week. “In the Mood”, and “Pennsylvania 6-5000?, all appearing on the RCA Victor Bluebird label. In early 1940, Down Beat Magazine announced that Miller had topped all other bands in its Sweet Band Poll, and capping off this seemingly sudden rise to the top, there was, of course, Glenn Miller’s “Moonlight Serenade” radio series for Chesterfield cigarettes which aired three times a week over CBS.
In 1941, it was off to Hollywood where the band worked on its first movie, “Sun Valley Serenade”, which introduced the song — and soon-to-be million-selling record — “Chattanooga Choo Choo”, and featured the Modernaires and the Nicholas Brothers. Then came “Orchestra Wives”. But the war was starting to take its toll on many of the big bands as musicians, and the rest of country’s young men, began receiving draft notices.
On Oct. 7, 1942, Alton Glenn Miller reported for induction into the Army and was immediately assigned to the Army Specialist Corps. His appointment as a Captain came after months of convincing military higher-ups he could modernize the army band and ultimately improve the morale of the men. His training complete, he was transferred into the Army Air Corps, where he ultimately organized the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band. Miller’s goal of entertaining the fighting troops took another year to be realized, but in late 1943 he and the band were shipped out to England.
There, in less than one year, the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band engaged in over 800 performances. Of these, 500 were broadcasts heard by millions. There were more than 300 personal appearances including concerts and dances, with a gross attendance of over 600,000. But Glenn was not to participate in the final six months of these activities.
In the Fall of 1944, the band was scheduled to be sent on a six-week tour of Europe and would be stationed in Paris during that time. Miller decided to go ahead, in order to make the proper arrangements for the group’s arrival. And so, on Dec. 15, Miller boarded a transport plane to Paris.
No trace of the plane was ever discovered, and Miller’s fate has been the topic of much speculation, including theories ranging from bad weather to an accidental hit by British bombers jettisoning their payloads over the English Channel. Miller’s death came as a shock to his fans throughout the world, as well as to American servicemen who ranked Miller with Bob Hope and the Andrews Sisters as the war’s greatest morale boosters.
In his book Glenn Miller & His Orchestra, George Simon wrote this about the man. “His favorite author was Damon Runyon. His favorite book was the Bible. Spencer Tracy and Olivia de Havilland were his favorite movie actor and actress. His big loves were trout fishing, playing baseball, listening to good music, sleep and money. His pet hates were bad swing, early-morning telephone calls and the phrase ‘goodbye now’. His favorite quotation, one he stated, was not from the Bible, nor from Runyon, but from Duke Ellington: ‘It Don’t Mean a Thing If it Ain’t Got that Swing!’
In 1954, Miller was the subject of a partly fictionalized film biography, The Glenn Miller Story, starring James Stewart. In 2003, Miller posthumously received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra continues to perform since 1956.
